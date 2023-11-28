THE CLASS CLOWN TOUR Featuring Hannah Berner, Michael Blaustein, and Jessica Kirson is Coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

The Class Clown Tour hits the Mohegan Sun Arena Stage for a night full of laughter featuring three of the genre's best including Hannah Berner, Michael Blaustein & Jessica Kirson on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30pm.

Tickets for this laugh out loud Comedy show go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, December 2nd, subject to availability.

Class Clown Tour Lineup:

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York and emerged on the comedy scene by writing, directing, editing, and acting in videos on social media and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Berner Phone and Giggly Squad with over 50 million combined downloads. She was a co-host on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons, and has over 4 million followers across her social media platforms.

Through her viral digital series, Han on the Street, she has interviewed stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Kesha, and the Jonas Brothers. She currently is on a theater tour across America for her stand-up comedy. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs “New Faces Of Comedy" in Montreal. She was recently named one of Variety's “Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2023”.

Michael Blaustein

Michael Blaustein is an internationally touring headlining comedian, accomplished actor, and award-winning writer. Michael co-hosts a very popular podcast called Stiff Socks with comedian Trevor Wallace. Stiff Socks is ranked in the top 50 of all comedy podcasts on iTunes and Spotify. He has performed at over 200 colleges worldwide and has been on the Comedy Central on Campus Tour, The College Humor Tour, and The Oddball Comedy Fest. Michael has performed at prestigious festivals such as JFL 42 and The New York Comedy Festival.

Michael can be seen on Amazon Prime's original series Inside Jokes. Michael can also be seen on the last season of CBS's Person of Interest. He has hosted two pilots for MTV and was a cast member of the last season of MTV's Punk'd. Michael created and developed a Snapchat show for Comedy Central and was also a comedy pilot finalist in The Austin Film Festival. Michael Co-wrote, Co-directed, and Co-starred in the feature film Up There.

Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. She's a hilariously relatable performer of sheer silliness, vulnerability, and ridiculous characters. Her countless comedic character videos have racked up over 200 million views on social media. Her audience is multigenerational, creating an excuse for large groups of friends and families to spend a night out together. In an era where only 10% of all touring comedians are female, Jessica stands out as one of the strongest comedians regardless of gender.

Jessica produced FX's Hysterical, a feature-length documentary that premiered at SXSW 2021. The film explores the changing landscape of women in stand-up comedy and features Margaret Cho, Nikki Glazer, Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, and other notable comedians.

She was awarded “Best Female Comic” by the MAC association in New York City and received the prestigious Nightlife Award for “Best Stand-up Comedian.” In her spare time, Jessica is a regular contributor to The Howard Stern Show, where she produces and stars in prank calls for the show.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

