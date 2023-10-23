THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Announced At TheatreWorks New Milford

This show is directed by Kate Kovacs of New Milford, CT.

Oct. 23, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford will present the much loved musical, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin. This show is directed by Kate Kovacs of New Milford, CT. Musical director is Brianna Mattingly of Seymour, CT and Choreography is by Sandra Hernandez of New Milford, CT.

This charming musical comedy tells the tale of six middle school “misfits” in Putnam County, NY finding themselves through one of the most competitive and brave journeys adolescents can embark on – a Spelling Bee!  This Tony Award-winning timeless and hilarious story about self-discovery proves that W-I-N-N-I-N-G (and losing) isn't everything.

The cast features Amy Lambertie of Danbury, Marcevan Costanzo of Naugatuck, CT, Tanya Willis and Jimmy Collins of New Milford,CT, Amayah (AJ) Zamboski of Great Barrington, MA, Bob Roda and Alyssa Schneider of Bethel, CT, and Rosalie Pena of Brookfield, CT.

Opening night is on Friday December 8 and continues for four weekends until Saturday Dec. 30th.  Show times are 8:00 pm with a matinee on Sunday Dec 17th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans will be admitted for $25.00.   

There will be a special New Year's Eve Gala Fundraiser on December 31 with appetizers, dinner and a performance with an open bar of wine, beer, and soft drinks. Ticket price for this event will be $95.00 per person and will be available on Nov 1.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday Dec 7th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. 

Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday Dec. 14th at 8:00 pm.  RESERVATIONS ARE RECOMMENDED.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.




