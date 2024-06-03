Summer Theatre Of New Canaan to Present MARY POPPINS This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Summer Theatre of New Canaan will present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical set to enchant audiences from July 12 to July 28, 2024, at STONC's indoor summer venue located at 11 Farm Rd, New Canaan, CT.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the stories of P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical captivates audiences with its timeless tale, beloved characters, and unforgettable songs. STONC's cast features Mary Poppins original Broadway company member Janelle Robinson (Broadway: Mary Poppins, Oklahoma, Show Boat) who will reprise her role as Mrs. Corry. Robinson won a Connecticut Critics Award for her performance of Bloody Mary in STONC's 2013 production of South Pacific.

Joining Robinson are past STONC performers including Stephen Petrovich (STONC: Beauty and the Beast; North American Tour: Love Never Dies) as Bert, Jazmin Gorsline (STONC: My Fair Lady, Carousel; International/National Tour: Love Never Dies, My Fair Lady) as Winifred Banks, Sean Hannon (STONC: Peter Pan, The Sound of Music, Camelot; Off-Broadway: Life Anonymous) as George Banks, Joseph Turner (STONC: Beauty and the Beast) as Robertson Ay, Carlos Velazquez Escamilla (STONC: Beauty and the Beast) as Michael Banks (alt.) and Lily Anderson (STONC: Beauty and the Beast).

In addition, this production will introduce STONC audiences to Emily Grace Tucker (National Tour: Elf the Musical), who will star in the role of Mary Poppins. Tucker brings her immense talent and charisma to the iconic role, promising to deliver a performance that will delight audiences of all ages.

Led by Director / Artistic Director Melody Meitrott Libonati and the creative team that brought you STONC's highly acclaimed 2023 production of Beauty and the Beast, audiences can expect to be transported to an enchanting world, where magic and adventure await at every turn. "We're incredibly excited to bring this beloved story to life on stage," said Libonati. "With a stellar cast and creative team, we invite all ages to the theater for an unforgettable experience filled with magic, heart, and a touch of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Mary Poppins delighted audiences for over 2,500 performances on Broadway and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age), new songs and additional music and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles, and was co-created by renowned theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh.

STONC's full cast includes Actors' Equity Association members: Rudd Anderson* (National Tours: Cats, A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Oklahoma) as Admiral Boom/Chairman, Janet Dickinson* (Broadway: Anastasia, Bullets Over Broadway, How The Grinch Stole Christmas) as Mrs. Brill / Bird Woman, Jazmin Gorsline* (National Tour/International: Love Never Dies, My Fair Lady) as Winifred Banks, Sean Hannon* (Off-Broadway: Life Anonymous) as George Banks, Stephen Petrovich* (North American Tour: Love Never Dies) as Bert, Janelle Robinson* (Broadway/National Tour: Mary Poppins, Oklahoma, Show Boat, Thoroughly Modern) as Miss Andrews / Mrs. Corry, and Emily Grace Tucker* (National Tour: Elf the Musical) as Mary Poppins. With Lily Anderson, Sam Brackley, Camilo Velasquez Escamilla as Michael Banks (alt), Carlos Velasquez Escamilla as Michael Banks(alt), Jenna Filippelli, Matt Guernier, Avery Jackson as Jane Banks(alt), Christopher Hudson Myers (Broadway: Mamma Mia), Kayden Oliver, Cate Panagrossi as Jane Banks (alt), Stephanie Eve Parker as Katy Nana, and Joseph Turner as Robertson Ay. Plus STONC 2024 Albert L. Perry III College Acting Interns: Nathan Ayotte, Lauren Fitzgerald, Max Guttman, Meredith Heller, Cooper Sadler, Payge Shaw, Nicole Talamo, and Oliver Tam.

The production team includes Melody Meitrott Libonati (Director), Doug Shankman (Choreographer), Nick Wilders (Music Director), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Director), Jim Hart (Technical Director), Front Row Theatrical (sets), Kevin Gleason (Lighting Designer), Lauren Sherwood (Costume Supervisor), Maine State Musicals Costume Collection, Callie Hester (Props), ZFX Flying Effects, Scott Cranston (Orchestra Contractor), Graham Mortier (Assistant Choreographer), Jenna Filippelli (Assistant Choreographer), Brian Infantino (Sound equipment), Daniel Schultz* (Production Stage Manager), Alan Stogin* (Assistant Stage Manager), Christian Libonati (General Manager), Brad Harder (Company Manager), Skye Gillespie (Education Coordinator), Jack Ferriera (Box Office Manager) with STONC 2024 Albert L. Perry III College Administrative and Technical Interns: Piper Birney, Shea Frimmer, Gavin Golisano, Alison Leff, Sadie Leopold, Katherine Lynch, Eliza Porsella, Ava Moye, Myles Sead, Geovanni Colon Rosario, Ella Sigurdsson, Alexis Taylor, Sadie Walker, and Summer Wilmot. The Summer Theatre of New Canaan's orchestra features professional musicians under the direction of Nick Wilders.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Performances run from July 12, 2024 - July 28, 2024. Showtimes are Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. STONC returns to the indoor and accessible NCHS Theater where it performed Beauty and the Beast in 2023 located at 11 Farm Rd, New Canaan, CT easily accessible via CT-15 / I-95.

Tickets for Mary Poppins are now on sale and can be purchased online at Stonc.org or by calling the box office (203.966.4634) open seasonally at 10AM on weekdays and 11AM weekends in July.

