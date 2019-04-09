Star Gets Surprise Proposal On CT's Downtown Cabaret Theatre Stage

Marissa Follo Perry received the surprise of a lifetime onstage at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport CT, on Sunday, April 7 at the final curtain call for SISTER ACT.

Marissa, who starred in the original Broadway show, directed DCT's hit Main Stage production this spring. While she thought local actor Kyle Riedinger was calling her up onstage to simply present a closing-night gift, there was a much bigger reason in store. As the cast belted out the finale version of "Raise Your Voice", Ms. Perry came from the audience and received her flowers, unsuspecting of the surprise ahead. She looked completely shocked as a gentleman - who was certainly not part of the cast - stepped out from the wings.

Watch the heartwarming LIVE video on the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's Facebook page to enjoy a proposal!

Marissa Perry is a Broadway actress and director hailing from Waterbury, CT. She is best known for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad, Broadway's favorite, fearless, dancing-machine, underdog in HAIRSPRAY. She was also one of the fierce and sassy, high belting nuns in the original Broadway cast of SISTER ACT, the production which Marissa directed at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre. Marissa originated the role of Maria in the Off Broadway hit, MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL. Marissa's other credits include originating the role of Kit in PRINCESSES (David Zipple-Pre Broadway Run), TONY AND TINA'S WEDDING (Off Broadway - Original Broadway Cast), Kim in HOW THE NURSE FEELS (NYMF) Toby in ROMY AND MICHELE'S...REUNION, Trudie in EMPIRE (NYC), Ellen in SOUNDS LIKE LOVE (Lincoln Center), Suzy in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES (Seven Angels Theater), and many others. Marissa is a JEFF Award (Chicago) and IRNE Award (Boston) Nominee for Best Principal Actress in a Musical. She has sung under the world renowned conductor Jack Everly with the Indianapolis and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras and has been a featured performer in many cabaret (54 Below, Birdland) and fundraising events (Defying Gravity: Stephen Schwartz Benefit Concert, Broadway Diva Fest, Mr. Green's Opus). TV/FILM: The Waitress in The Museum of Lost Things, Belinda in Tainted Dreams, The Tony Awards (2008,2011), G.M.A., The View, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (2011). She has shared the stage with, been taught and influenced by and mentored by some of Broadway's royalty. Marissa travels the country sharing her infamous Dance/Choreography/Musical Theater Master Classes to kids of all ages. Marissa's highly sought after talk back experiences, coined as the "Chill And Chat" and her confidence boosting way of speaking, have become huge staples in her teaching career. Marissa has had the honor of trying her hand at directing in her home state of Connecticut! Her most important role is "Zizi" to her nephew, Elliot (DooDoo). Elliot is the only thing better than Broadway! She credits her parents for instilling in her such tremendous drive, confidence, humility and ability to thrive by way of raising someone else higher, for with these "special powers" she has gained such incredible success as a human being. "Ya gotta think big, to BE big!"

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to boast Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for almost 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway. Their season continues with The Full Monty, on the Main Stage, running April 26th - May 19th, and Snow White with The Children's Theatre Stage, running April 13th- May19th. For more information, visit www.dtcab.org.











