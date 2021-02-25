Staples Players Radio Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN

Countless generations have grown up with Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, through Louisa May Alcott's bestseller book or watching the March sisters brought to life on screen. Now Staples Players invites fans to enjoy the enduring tale of Little Women as a radio play-a cozy, old-fashioned way for a new generation to fall in love with this classic story. David Roth and Kerry Long co-direct with music direction by Don Rickenback. Tune in for FREE this Sunday, February 28, at 6 pm EST, via livestream at www.wwptfm.org Then stay tuned in for a repeat airing of the riveting 23-minute thriller Sorry, Wrong Number immediately following Little Women.

"David and I both love Little Women- it's such a warm, feel-good story but also has some wonderful characters that were really contemporary before their day," says Kerry Long. "We are so pleased that the success of the recent movie version has made this story popular with our students; they are loving exploring these characters. Our audiences may have read the book as kids or maybe seen the multiple movie versions, but I bet they've never heard Little Women on the radio!"

The show explores themes of familial loyalty at a time when most of us are spending a lot of time with family.

Samantha Webster (SHS '21), who plays Jo, comments, "The March family sticks together through hardship and personal exploration. The siblings go off at times to find their own passions and create their own lives, but they are always connected to home. It really demonstrates the strength of familial love and the bond it creates. I also think it is such a beloved story because the relationships as they are portrayed in the script feel very genuine."

Webster is relishing playing Jo. "Jo is such a classic character that she has been interpreted and re-interpreted a thousand times," says the senior. "It's been fun discovering how her attitude fits within my own and creating the character from my perspective. She has a wonderful strength and boldness, and I understand how that leads her to sometimes be stubborn and impulsive. I've tried to pay particular attention to both her strengths and faults as both are fairly integral to how Jo behaves."

Claire Baylis (SHS '21) plays Meg March: "Meg is a fun role to play because of the many complex layers hidden beneath the surface of her personality. On the surface, she is the responsible older sister who never takes risks and strives to live a very normal life, but at her core, she loves passionately, fights for her family and loved ones, and sacrifices her childhood so that she can take care of her younger sisters. Her role is challenging in particular because on top of all that, she narrates the entire show. I think audiences will love how relatable each character is, no matter which they identify with. It is a beautiful story about life and what really matters when living it."

Colin Konstanty (SHS '22), who plays Theodore Laurence ("Laurie"), says, "Laurie has a very interesting personality, which comes out a lot when he's younger and changes as the play goes on. Because this play takes place over many years, it was tough early on to figure out how Laurie changes and grows as a person. He is also a very complex person and there's so much to explore. It is a role I will always remember." Konstanty adds, "Little Women is a wonderful show that people of all ages can relate to. Although it takes place in the 19th century, it has many themes and valuable lessons that are relevant to society today."

