Stamford's Curtain Call Continues SHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN Series With New Safety Measures, and Makes Plans For the Future

Stamford's Curtain Call has been hosting Shakespeare on the Green every summer for the past 17 years on the Sterling Farms Golf Course complex.

Executive Director Lou Ursone chatted with Stamford Advocate about having the upper hand as many arts organizations shift to outdoor performances.

"We're all picking each other's brains and I was the first to do something like this," he said.

The theatre company has been diligent about its safety guidelines, wiping microphones with Clorox after each performance, and keeping actors masked until they come on stage. Audiences are limited, and those in attendance gather in 5-by-5 foot squares spaced a minimum of 15 feet apart, as determined by the state.

Later, the law was changed to six feet, but the theatre kept its 15-foot distances throughout the duration of the run.

This season launched on July 24, and concludes on August 2.

Up next for the theatre? They plan to present "The Gin Game," casting veteran local actors Gail Yudain and her husband Ted.

Ursone said he is only considering shows that have streaming rights available, so that the theatre can make more money despite the limited audience.

Read more on Stamford Advocate.

