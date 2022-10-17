Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Square One Theatre's THE DINING ROOM Opens Next Month

The company will reopen on Thursday, November 3 with its production of The Dining Room.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which has been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, will reopen on Thursday, November 3 with its production of The Dining Room.

A.R. Gurney's classic comedy, a finalist for the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, takes place in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household. The Dining Room is a remarkable play of days long gone. Some audience members may not even remember the 'good ol' days' when families sat down around a dining room table, talking, reminiscing and getting caught up on family news and events...no cell phones, no television, no internet, no distractions...just conversations around one table in each household.

According to Square One Theatre Artistic Director Tom Holehan, "We're starting right where we left off two and half years ago when we were closed due to the pandemic. We want all of our subscribers and the general public to see this classic comedy. Thus The Dining Room 'extended'."

The Dining Room is comprised of a mosaic of interrelated scenes - some funny, some touching, some rueful - but when taken together, the scenes create an in-depth portrait of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestants). Overall, it tells a story of the transition into a much more efficient society with less emphasis on tradition and more emphasis on progress.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), The Dining Room features Bruce Murray (Stratford), Josie Kulp (North Haven), Ryan Hendrickson (New Haven), Lillian Garcia (Woodbridge), Danielle Sultini (Milford) and David Victor (Fairfield).

The first performance and ONLY Thursday performance of The Dining Room is scheduled on November 3 at 7pm.

All other performances continue on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, November 20 (2022).


