Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.

Gurney's classic comedy, a finalist for the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, takes place in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household. The Dining Room is a remarkable play of days long gone. Some audience members may not even remember the 'good ol' days' when families sat down around a dining room table, talking, reminiscing and getting caught up on family news and events...no cell phones, no television, no internet, no distractions...just conversations around one table in each household.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), The Dining Room features Bruce Murray (Stratford), Josie Kulp (North Haven), Ryan Hendrickson (New Haven), Lillian Garcia (Woodbridge), Danielle Sultini (Milford) and David Victor (Fairfield).

The final The Dining Room performances are:

Friday, November 18 at 8pm

Saturday, November 19 (two performances) at 4pm (twilight matinee) AND 8pm

Sunday, November 20 at 2pm