Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend

Performances run through November 20.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.

Gurney's classic comedy, a finalist for the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, takes place in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household. The Dining Room is a remarkable play of days long gone. Some audience members may not even remember the 'good ol' days' when families sat down around a dining room table, talking, reminiscing and getting caught up on family news and events...no cell phones, no television, no internet, no distractions...just conversations around one table in each household.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), The Dining Room features Bruce Murray (Stratford), Josie Kulp (North Haven), Ryan Hendrickson (New Haven), Lillian Garcia (Woodbridge), Danielle Sultini (Milford) and David Victor (Fairfield).

The final The Dining Room performances are:

Friday, November 18 at 8pm

Saturday, November 19 (two performances) at 4pm (twilight matinee) AND 8pm

Sunday, November 20 at 2pm




Orlando Fringe Announces Winter Mini-Fest In New Downtown Venue Photo
Orlando Fringe Announces Winter Mini-Fest In New Downtown Venue
Orlando Fringe, the organization that produces the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival each May, recently shared plans for their seventh anniversary of Winter Mini-Fest, taking place January 12-15, 2023.
Renaissance Theatre Company Presents The Return Of THE OFFICE PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA S Photo
Renaissance Theatre Company Presents The Return Of THE OFFICE PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW
Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of a new holiday tradition: “The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show' playing December 1-23, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando. 
Dr. Phillips Center Reschedules Tonights Performance Of HAMILTON To November 16 Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Reschedules Tonight's Performance Of HAMILTON To November 16
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tonight's Wednesday, November 9 performance of Hamilton has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 16, at 2 p.m. ET due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Little Radical Theatrics THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Little Radical Theatrics' THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Little Radical Theatrics presents its All Ages Fall 2022 Community Theater Production 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'!  Check out all new photos of the cast here!

More Hot Stories For You


The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3
November 16, 2022

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Ring In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan SunRing In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan Sun
November 16, 2022

Take your New Year 2023 celebration to the next level during Mohegan Sun's exciting Endless Midnight celebration where four-days of action-packed parties, giveaways, and entertainment take center-stage.
Square One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurney's THE DINING ROOMSquare One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurney's THE DINING ROOM
November 16, 2022

The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, “Play It Again, Square One”, on Tuesday, November 28 beginning at noon. 
Palace Theater Announces Upcoming 'I Wrote That!' Author Talk Series: Jack O'Brien, and Melissa ShapiroPalace Theater Announces Upcoming 'I Wrote That!' Author Talk Series: Jack O'Brien, and Melissa Shapiro
November 16, 2022

The Palace Theater will present the next two events in the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series.
A CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to Contemporary Theater CompanyA CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to Contemporary Theater Company
November 16, 2022

With the holidays right around the corner, The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing an annual family tradition to the stage with A Christmas Story.