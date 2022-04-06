Springboard Season At Contemporary Theater Company

The Contemporary Theater Company is known for its focus on the community and local talent. This April and May their annual Springboard Season, which is comprised of one or two night events by community and ensemble members, returns. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm.

There is something for everyone in this season that promotes the Contemporary Theater Company's goal of facilitating new work by local artists and letting ensemble members stretch their wings and explore.

"As a theater-maker, the opportunity to take risks and try something new is difficult to come by," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "We encourage people to do projects that they are passionate about!"

The season kicks off with Karaoke Roulette on April 15 where audiences can sign up to sing karaoke but will not know what song they are singing until they get onstage! Fortune favors the bold in this musical game of chance.

The following night, April 16, features Improv 5G, an improv show conceived of and directed by 18 year-old Carolyn Morey who has been improvising since she was a pre-teen. Improv 5G explores how modern technology create new opportunities and explorations in improv.

Next up is on April 22 & 23 is A Very Jane Austen Horror, led by Neal Leaheey. What terror lurks in the corner of the drawing room as the proper novels of Jane Austen collide with the terrible tales of horror films? One unique story arises from the shadows with odd, frightening intersections that will make your tea cup tremble in its saucer!

On May 13& 14, Rachel Hanauer directs The Voice of Gertrude Stein. Highlighting Gertrude Stein's legacy as an American LGBTQIA icon, prolific artist, and feminist Jewish writer, the program includes Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters, a surrealist, non-linear opera. Stein is a complex figure and all sides of her history will be discussed in the show.

The season concludes on May 20 & 21 with There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories, an original one-woman show written and performed by Susie Chakmakian, An Armenian grandma guides the audience through her people's vibrant culture, complex history, and delicious food.

A Membership at the theater includes tickets to the Springboard Season, encouraging members to come see these works in progress and new projects.

The Springboard Season is at the Contemporary Theater at 327 Main Street in downtown Wakefield.

Season includes:

Karaoke Roulette

April 15 at 7 pm

A night of singing, costumes, laughter, positivity, and confusion with friends. Participants sign up to sing, but you do not know what song you are going to get. You won't find out until you step on stage and the music hits! Could it be a Motown classic? 80's Rock Ballad? Duet with a stranger? The Monster Mash? Costumes are encouraged, and fortune favors the bold!

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Improv 5G & Task Master

April 16 at 7 pm

Start with the premiere of four new improv formats inspired by modern technology and directed by 18-year-old Carolyn Morey. Follow that with our hilarious house version of Task Master by CTC favorite Ryan Sekac. Result? The perfect evening of improv. One night only.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

A Very Jane Austen Horror

April 22 & 23 at 7 pm

What terror lurks in the corner of the drawing room as the proper novels of Jane Austen collide with the terrible tales of horror films? Join us in the English countryside for an improvised mashup of these two genres and find out! One unique story arises from the shadows with odd, frightening intersections that will make your teacup tremble in its saucer!

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

The Voice of Gertrude Stein

May 13 & 14 at 7 pm

Highlighting Gertrude Stein's legacy as an American LGBTQIA icon, prolific artist, and feminist Jewish writer, the program includes Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters, a surrealist, non-linear opera.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories

by Susie Chakmakian

May 20 & 21 at 7 pm

Join us for an engaging and enlightening exploration of Armenian culture, history, and food for Armenians and non-Armenians alike. A stereotypical Armenian grandma, preparing food for a party (with a family member or two to assist her), introduces her non-Armenian guests to the quirks and eccentricities of her culture and proudly shares her people's greatest achievements (with plenty of in-jokes for Armenians to chuckle about). At the same time, Armenian history is complex and often tragic, so our narrator also thinks about how to both honor that history and celebrate a vibrant, living culture at the same time, weaving in her own personal family stories as a real-life first-generation Armenian-American where they connect with the big picture to try to make sense of it all.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Tickets: Choose your own price: $10 - $40

Proof of vaccination required.

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879