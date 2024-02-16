Spotlight: PATTI LUPONE - A LIFE IN NOTES at Ridgefield Playhouse

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone describes her new concert as a “personal musical memoir,” and what a memoir she has! Patti takes to the stage with her longtime musical director Joseph Thalken to celebrate, through song, her legendary career.

“Patti LuPone is that very particular kind of animal, perhaps the last of the breed, a genuine Golden Age Broadway star, the kind that can turn a theater into a living room, throwing out an electric current that makes 1,000 people feel as if they are being spoken to, and sung to, individually.” Maureen Dowd, The New York Times.