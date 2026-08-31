Single Tickets On Sale for Westport Country Playhouse's 2026-27 Season

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Single tickets for Westport Country Playhouse’s 2026-27 Season will go on sale beginning Tuesday, September 1, at 1 p.m. EDT. They may be purchased by phone at 203-227-4177; in person at 25 Powers Court, Westport, between 1 and 5 p.m.; or online at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/2026-2027-season/. Single tickets for the new season’s six mainstage productions start at $50 each, with discounts available for students, senior citizens, educators, military, first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes.

The Playhouse’s 96th theatre season, from October 2026 through July 2027, offers a vibrant balance of comedy, drama, music, mystery, and heartfelt storytelling.

The world premiere of “Ken Ludwig’s Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Emily Mann, will play October 20 - November 7. In this imaginative sequel to Jane Austen’s beloved classic, life at Pemberley is turned upside down when an unexpected houseguest arrives: Napoleon Bonaparte.

“A Sherlock Carol,” a Playhouse holiday tradition, returns by popular demand for its fourth consecutive year, December 12 – 20. The family-friendly holiday show, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, is based on a Sherlock Holmes tale by Sir Arthur Conan and “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

“Murder for Two,” with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, book and music by Joe Kinosian, and directed by Scott Weinstein, will run March 4 - 7. In the musical-comedy murder mystery, two actors play 13 roles - and the piano.

Two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey stars in the world premiere of “The Pancake Club,” written by Charlotte Booker and directed by Mark Shanahan, running April 20 – May 8. Ivey will play Brenda, a waitress at a small-town diner where a group of senior men meet regularly for breakfast, calling themselves the Pancake Club.

“The Goldsmith,” written and performed by Sharone Sayegh, and directed by Zachary Prince, will play May 19 – 22. Inspired by her own family’s journey, Sayegh weaves a captivating story through the golden jewelry passed down across generations - from Iraq to Israel and ultimately to America.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Bruce Warren, will play from July 13 - 31. Casey is an Elvis impersonator, barely making ends meet and expecting to become a father soon. When he loses his gig as the King of Rock and Roll, Casey trades in one set of sequins for another, taking a job at a drag club where his life is turned upside down in the most unexpected and dazzling ways.

2026 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, song selections, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

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