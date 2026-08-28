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CRUEL SUMMER: THE PLAYHOUSE PLAYLIST to Bring Pop Hits to Westport

Drew Wutke leads as music director and creator, with John-Andrew Morrison directing the concert series entry.

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CRUEL SUMMER: THE PLAYHOUSE PLAYLIST to Bring Pop Hits to Westport

Westport Country Playhouse will close out the summer with Cruel Summer, a concert featuring hits by Ariana Grande, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Part of the Playhouse's The Playhouse Playlist series, the concert will bring together a lineup of vocalists and a live band for an evening of chart-topping hits, heartbreak anthems and audience favorites. The program is designed to mark the end of summer and the beginning of a new season at the Playhouse.

The concert will feature Elyse Bell, Madge Dietrich, Angle Lozada, Mariah Lyttle, Morgan Reilly, Kat Rodriguez and Willa Shamie.

Drew Wutke serves as creator, music director and pianist, with John-Andrew Morrison directing. Wutke previously served as music director at Westport Country Playhouse for From Broadway to Hollywood, A Night for Swifties and Me, Myself & Barbra.

The band will feature Shawn Dustin on drums, JJ Alleyne on guitar, Skyler Volpe on bass, Madge Dietrich on guitar and Edward W. Hardy on violin.

Tickets are $45, $55 and $65. Ticket holders younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Playhouse Playlist Continues With The Beatles

The next installment of The Playhouse Playlist will be Come Together: The Playhouse Sings the Beatles on Thursday, September 10, 2026, featuring music from The Beatles' catalog.

Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court in Westport, Connecticut.

Cruel Summer Tickets and Information

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