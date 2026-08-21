Grace Conrad to Join Cast of BROADWAY IN THE PARK

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The third annual Broadway in the Park series at Mathews Park has announced major casting news: Grace Conrad, a member of Class 3 of The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, will perform in both concerts on August 22 and 29. Conrad made news earlier this year when she was cast in the National Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Conrad's addition in Broadway in the Park exemplifies the Conservatory's mission to highlight and celebrate the achievements of its students and alumni.

Conrad has covered the roles of La Chocolat and Arabia in the Moulin Rouge tour. Her success marks another milestone for the Conservatory's growing roster of students and alumni landing professional Broadway and National touring credits, and gives local audiences a chance to see her perform close to home before she hits the road again with the tour.

'Grace's casting in Moulin Rouge is exactly the kind of success story we love celebrating at Broadway in the Park,' said Christina Bacigalupo, Director of Production at The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts. 'Audiences get to watch our students grow right here in Norwalk, and then see them go on to incredible things. Having Grace with us this summer is a real full-circle moment for our community.'

Now established as one of the most anticipated summer traditions in Fairfield County, Broadway in the Park will once again transform Mathews Park into an open-air stage on August 22 and August 29, drawing hundreds of families for an afternoon of music, food, and community celebration.

This year's 7PM performances will also feature for the first time a live orchestra joining the Conservatory's singers for a sunset concert celebrating the timeless songbook of Rodgers and Hammerstein, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the songs that helped define the American musical.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Broadway in the Park

When: August 22 and 29 @ 4:00PM

Where: Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT

Cost: Adults: $25 / Children 4-14: $15 / Children 3 and under: free

Family ticket packages available. Students at Wolfpit Elementary: Thanks to a special grant from the Norwalk Arts & Culture Commission, your ticket is already covered! Families planning to attend Broadway in the Park do not need to buy tickets for their Wolfpit students.

What: Rodgers and Hammerstein in the Park

When: August 22 and 29 @ 7:00PM

Where: Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT

Cost: Adults: $25 / Children 4-14: $15 / Children 3 and under: free

VIP packages available. Reserve your spot today and enjoy preferred seating, discounted lawn chairs, complimentary champagne, and more.

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