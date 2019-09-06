Photo Flash: Shoreline Theater Academy To Present THESE SHINING LIVES, A BYO Fundraiser Event

The Shoreline Theater Academy, Kidz Konnection adult theater troupe will produce, These Shining Lives, by Melanie Marnich, September 27 and 28. This BYO fundraising event is to raise money for renovating and restoring the second level of the historic, 1801 Academy Building on the grounds of the First Church of Christ, Clinton.

Based on the true story of four women who worked in a watch factory in Ottawa, Illinois, the play dramatizes the dangers women faced in the workforce in the 1920s, and the lack of concern by companies for protecting the health of its employees.

The cast is made up of actors and performers from along the shoreline. Maria Teresa Lonetti (Cathrine Donohue), Shana LeClair (Charlotte), Shannon Robinson (Frances), and Laura Attanasio (Pearl) will shine as they transport the audience back to the days of prohibition and swing. They will show you how the bonds of friendship and the strength of women can make a change even in the darkest of times.

This beautiful evening is hosted on the Academy Building property to allow patrons a look at the intended restorations for the building and will make a lovely and elegant evening for anyone wishing to take a step back in time to an era now gone by.

Special guest, locally acclaimed jazz and blues musician Russ Becker will provide live music during the BYO portion which will begin at 6:30pm followed by a pre-show with Shelley Taylor-Boyd, showcasing unforgettable songs from The American Songbook. Described as "Slick, urban...with a comic flair too!" by the Northampton Press, Ms. Taylor-Boyd "interprets each song with sensitivity, musical genius and vocal agility."The play will directly follow the live music at 8:00 pm in their on site black box theater.

This production is directed by Laura Attanasio, Founder/Director of Kidz Konnection, this will truly be a night to remember. tickets are $30.00 and can be purchased by visiting the website at kidzkonnectionct.org or contacting kidzkonnectionct@gmail.com/860-227-2363





