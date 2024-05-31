Nearly $200,000 Raised through Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.'s ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. supporters gathered on May 18th, 2024 for the Playhouse’s annual fundraiser, ENCORE! This year’s theme was MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH, and the evening included dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances. ENCORE! was held at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT. A net total just shy of $200,000 was raised from this fantastic event.

If you missed the event, you may still contribute in support of ENCORE! Tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.PlayhouseOnPark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or by mail to Playhouse on Park at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. would like to thank everyone who helped make the event such a success! Thank you to the incredible sponsors, underwriters, advertisers, attendees, volunteers, monetary donors, auction donors and those who shopped/won auction items. So many individuals and businesses supported Encore! We are overwhelmed with gratitude. Sponsors include Richard & Lea Rubenstein (Presenting Sponsor), Hoffman Auto Group, JCJ Architecture, PeoplesBank, Power Station Events, Eversource Energy, and CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (1st Commercial Break), Gail & David Mangs (2nd Commercial Break), Trinity College, ARI Accounting & Human Resources, Patrick & Carol McCabe, and Morgan Stanley (Closing Credits). Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. would also like to thank the following Underwriters: Busy Bee's Virtual Assistance and Management, LLC (Photo Booth), Gaetano & Jayne Albani (Cocktails), Ruth and Ron Van Winkle (Dinner), Gene & Peter Evans (Desserts), and HAS Insurance (Young Professional Tickets). Special thanks to media sponsor We-Ha.com.

There has been no other year-to-date when we have relied so heavily on our annual fundraiser. The post-pandemic climate has not been kind to regional theatres with costs increasing and earned revenue decreasing. We need this and more to bridge the gap in our budget and rebuild reserves.

Revenue from ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH supports both Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy, subsidiaries of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s own renowned professional theatre, offering a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. Playhouse Theatre Academy offers professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. To learn more about Playhouse on Park or Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

