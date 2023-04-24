Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scenic Designer Marcelo Martínez Garcia Named 2023 Burry Fredrik Design Fellow

Each year, the faculty selects one graduating scenic, costume, lighting, projection, or sound designer as the Burry Fredrik Design Fellow, who will receive a cash award. 

Apr. 24, 2023  
The Burry Fredrik Foundation has announced scenic designer Marcelo Martínez Garcia as the recipient of the 2023 Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship and its $10,000 award.

The Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship was established in 2017 to help launch the careers of graduates from David Geffen School of Drama's Design program. Each year, the faculty selects one graduating scenic, costume, lighting, projection, or sound designer as the Burry Fredrik Design Fellow, who will receive a cash award.

In years past, the Foundation has also made a grant in the amount equal to a design fee to any professional theater in Connecticut that hired the Design Fellow in the two years following the award.

This year, the Foundation has expanded the program: each of the eligible Connecticut theaters will receive the grant the first time they hire any designer from the Class of 2023 through June 30, 2025. This expansion offers needed budget relief for grantee institutions and professional opportunities for early career artists.

"Marcelo Martínez Garcia joins an outstanding group of David Geffen School of Drama designers by being named as a Burry Fredrik Design Fellow," says Barbara L. Pearce, Chair of the Foundation. "We are proud to be supporting their work and to be able to provide opportunities with Connecticut theaters for all of this year's talented graduate designers."

"We are grateful to the Burry Fredrik Foundation for its generosity," says Riccardo Hernández, Co-Chair of the Design program. "Its financial support will help our students make their way in the world, giving them an opportunity to showcase their artistry at theaters throughout Connecticut."

Marcelo Martínez García he/him/él is a proud Mexican scenic designer and architect. His recent credits include Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles (Yale Repertory Theatre); Love's Labor's Lost and Bodas de sangre (David Geffen School of Drama); BURNBABYBURN: an american dream (Yale Summer Cabaret); L'Orfeo (Yale Baroque Opera); Dragaret '22, Radiant Vermin, Let's Go to the Moon, and littleboy/littleman (Yale Cabaret). Marcelo holds a degree in architecture from ITESM MTY, a specialization in scenic design from CENTRO CDMX, and is currently in his final year pursuing an M.F.A. in theater design at the Geffen School. Upcoming works include Torera (Alley Theater, Houston) and La Doriclea (Yale Baroque Opera). marcelomg.com @marcelomgdesigns

"I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition. As an international artist, the opportunities the Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship provides are truly inspiring and moving. I am greatly looking forward to continuing to engage with the Connecticut theater community and hope that my work and dedication will correspond to such generous support," said Marcelo Martínez Garcia. "It is truly exciting that theaters across Connecticut may also benefit from the amazing artistry of the talented class of David Geffen School of Drama designers who have inspired me for the last four years. Thank you, Burry Fredrik Foundation, for your commitment to amplifying new voices in American theater."

Previous recipients of the Burry Fredrik Fellowship are set designer Claire DeLiso, 2017; sound designer Frederick Kennedy, 2018; set designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, 2019; lighting designer Evan C. Anderson, 2020; and projection designer Camilla Tassi, 2022.

A theater trailblazer, Tony Award-winning producer and Broadway director and stage manager, Burry Fredrik established the Burry Fredrik Foundation to promote the development of new work and the fiscal health of professional theaters in Connecticut. To fulfill its mission, the Foundation provides support for developing new works and audiences for Connecticut professional producing theaters with national import and fosters the development of young theater designers.



