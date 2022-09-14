Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Robert Klein in November

The event is on Saturday, November 12, at 8 p.m.

Sep. 14, 2022  

For more than 40 years, Robert Klein has had an acclaimed career in comedy, on Broadway, on television and in film.

In the spring of 2017, his documentary Robert Klein Still Can't Stop His Leg aired on STARZ. The special is a hilarious look at his life and career, featuring Jerry Seinfeld,

Bill Maher, Ray Romano, David Steinberg, Fred Willard, John Stewart, Jay Leno and others discussing Klein's influence on their careers, comedy as a whole and their reverence of his comedic genius.

Born in the Bronx, he was a member of the famed Second City theatrical troupe in Chicago. He was nominated twice for Grammy Awards for "Best Comedy Album of the Year" for his albums Child of the Fifties and Mind Over Matter. Klein received a Tony Award nomination for and won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for his performance in the hit Neil Simon musical They're Playing Our Song,and won an Obie and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig.

In 1975, Klein was the first comedian to appear in a live concert on Home Box Office. He has gone on to do nine one-man shows for HBO and received Emmy nominations for 2001's Child in his 50s and Robert Klein: Unfair and Unbalanced.

Klein has had memorable turns on TV's Law & Order, Will & Grace, The Good Wife and more and he made more than 100 appearances on The Tonight Show and Late Show with David Letterman. He appeared in both Sharknado 2: The Second One and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Klein's longtime musical director and collaborator Bob Stein will appear with him at SHU Community Theatre.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: Saturday, November 12, at 8 p.m.

SPONSOR: SHU Community Theatre

$40 orchestra; $33 balcony. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.


