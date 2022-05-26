Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents Jukebox Heroes, a concert featuring the '90s cover band One Headlight and Dueling Pianos, featuring Kathryn Krull and Kenny Friedman.

Based in Connecticut, One Headlight, featuring SHU alum Bill Haug '12, specializes in the hottest pop rock, alternative, country and hip hop hits from the 1990s.

Dueling Pianos features two of New York's most accomplished pianists, Kathryn Krull and Kenny Friedman, taking audience requests for all your favorite hits from the 1970s through today. A dynamic performer, Krull is also a music director who has appeared in circuses, on cruise ships and on international stages.

Witty and quick, Friedman boasts an astounding repertoire of more than 3,000 songs he shares with appreciative audiences across New York City.

For tickets and more information visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.