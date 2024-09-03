SWEENEY TODD to Open The Downtown Cabaret Theatre 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Downtown Cabaret Theatre will present the opening of its new season with the acclaimed musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," beginning on Friday, September 13, 2024. This masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, known for its remarkable success with eight Tony Awards, promises to thrill audiences with its gripping story and unforgettable music.

"Sweeney Todd" follows the dark tale of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London seeking vengeance against the corrupt judge who ruined his life. His quest for revenge leads him to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful pie shop owner. Together, they devise a gruesome plan that turns his victims into the secret ingredient for her suddenly popular meat pies.

DCT's production runs from September 13 to October 13, with performances on Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 3:30 PM.

This rendition of "Sweeney Todd" is helmed by DCT's esteemed creative team. It is directed by Bradford Blake and features musical direction by Mark Ceppettelli, who also stars as the pianist and conductor of the three-piece orchestra, alongside violinist Phoebe Suzuki and Harry Kliewe on reeds. Lesley Neilson-Bowman provides dazzling costume designs, while David Kievit's inventive scenic design, Johanna Jackson's lighting design, and Holly Rybnick's sound design complete the immersive experience.

The cast includes DCT veterans Priscilla Squiers as Mrs. Lovett, Perry Liu as Sweeney Todd, and Carly Jurman as the Beggar Woman. They are joined by Mark Feltch (Judge Turpin), Charles Romano (Anthony), and John Michael Whitney (The Beadle). Newcomers Maddy Flagg (Johanna), Isabel Sonnabend (Tobias Ragg), and Elias Levy (Pirelli) also join the production, along with a talented ensemble cast that brings 19th century London and its infamous tale to life.

Sweeney Todd is a must-see production that combines exceptional storytelling, music, and performance. Tickets are available now, and audiences are encouraged to purchase early to ensure they don't miss out on this spectacular show.

For ticket information and purchases, visit www.dtcab.com or contact the box office at (203) 576-1636. Use the code BEGGAR for an exclusive social media discount.

Sweeney Todd - Perry Liu, Milford, CT; Mrs. Lovett - Priscilla Squiers, Danbury, CT; Judge Turpin - Mark Feltch, Newtown, CT ; Johanna - Maddy Flagg, Farmington, CT; Anthony - Charles Romano, Hamden, CT , Tobias Ragg- Isabel Sonnabend, Wilton, CT; Pirelli- Elias Levy, Monroe, CT; Beadle- John Michael Whitney, East Haven, CT, Beggar Woman- Carly Jurman, Bridgeport, CT, Ensemble- Chris Hetherington, Stratford, CT; Caroline Anne DiGiulio, Fairfield, CT; Leanne Onofrio, West Haven, CT; Samuel Bal, Trumbull, CT; Em Lubbers, Mahopac, NY; Ron St. John, III, West Haven, CT; Carl Cannella, East Windsor, CT; Jessica Nivison, Monroe, CT; Barbara Distinti, Trumbull, CT; Kristopher De La Cruz, Stratford, CT.

Creative Team: Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan; Director Bradford Blake; Music Director/Conductor Mark Ceppetelli; Costume Designer Lesley Neilson-Bowman; Lighting Designer Johanna Jackson; Scenic Designer David Kievit; Sound Designer Holly Rybnick & Company Stage Manager Lauren Elise Fisher.

About Downtown Cabaret Theatre:

Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a renowned performing arts venue in Bridgeport, CT, committed to bringing high-quality theatrical productions to the community. With a rich history of acclaimed performances, DCT continues to be a pillar of artistic excellence in the region.

Website: dtcab.com

https://dtcab.com/show/sweeney-todd/#buy-tickets

Box Office (203) 576-1636 option 0

Tue-Fri 10 am - 4 pm

