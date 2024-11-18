SWEENEY TODD & More Set for Legacy Theatre 2025 Mainstage Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Branford's Legacy Theatre is pulling back the curtain on the 2025 Mainstage season lineup for the historic theatre's 5th anniversary season. Featuring musicals and straight plays, drama and comedy, classics and premieres, there truly is something for everyone! Subscriptions for the 2025 Mainstage Series will go on sale Monday, November 18 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website. Single tickets will be available for purchase beginning in January of 2025.

The 2025 Mainstage Series will open with A Spoonful of Sherman, May 1-18. This U.S premiere is a smash hit show for all the family, with music from Oscar-winning Disney songwriters The Sherman Brothers, Tin Pan Alley songwriter Al Sherman, and present-day composer Robert J. Sherman. Hailed by The Times as "unabashed feelgood nostalgia," with songs from Mary Poppins, Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and more!

"This past season was the season of love, whereas the theme this season (appropriately for our 5th season at Legacy) is 'pulling back the curtain,'" said Legacy Theatre Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen. "We 'pull back the curtain' with our first Mainstage production about The Sherman Brothers who wrote all the Disney tunes we all know and love, A SPOONFUL OF SHERMAN - a musical about the writing team that wrote the very songs Julie Andrews sang in all her Disney movies! I asked her about her time working with The Sherman Brothers while she was here this summer directing at Legacy, and it was fascinating hearing her stories! Legacy's 5th year will be a celebration of all we have accomplished as we excitedly set our sights for the future."

Next up will be the world premiere of Long Days by Gabe McKinley, running June 12-29. Long Days pulls back the curtain on a group of actors putting on a production of O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night at a regional theatre. What ensues is a tragic and sometimes darkly humorous overlapping of themes with a deliciously compelling plot about what happens "behind the scenes." O'Neill is from Connecticut, and playwright McKinley is thrilled that the debut of Long Days will be right at home at the Legacy in Connecticut!

The third installment in the Mainstage Series, playing August 7-24, will continue to pull back the curtain as the barber shop and meat pie shop in London are revealed for who they truly are in Sondheim's hit musical, SWEENEY TODD The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. A bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards for its Broadway premiere, Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. Legacy is excited to announce that Stephanie Stiefel Williams (DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors, The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)) and Karl Gasteyer (The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)) will be reunited again on the Legacy stage as Mrs. Lovett and Sweeney Todd.

Closing out the Mainstage Series September 18-October 5 will be the ultimate backstage and onstage farce, Noises Off. Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off by Michael Frayn presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Audiences who enjoyed Legacy's productions of The Play That Goes Wrong and DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors are sure to love this latest comedy at the Legacy!

Legacy's 2025 Season will also include John McDaniel's Sunday Broadway Concert Series generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea, a Family Series, special events, and more. Additional titles will be announced in the coming weeks via Legacy's website, emails, and social channels.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

