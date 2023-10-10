SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Visual and Performing Arts Center

Hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years", Something Rotten! follows two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of The Bard. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, they set out to write the world’s very first musical.

Don't miss out on this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway, running October 13-22 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Western Connecticut State University!

