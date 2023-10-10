SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Visual and Performing Arts Center

Special Offer: Something Rotten! Comes to Danbury Oct. 13-22, and more at the Visual and Performing Arts Center
Hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years", Something Rotten! follows two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of The Bard. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, they set out to write the world’s very first musical.
Don't miss out on this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway, running October 13-22 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Western Connecticut State University!
Videos
|BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)
|Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)
|Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22) VIDEOS
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)
|Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)
|A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)
|Neil Simon's Rumors
Center Stage Theatre (10/13-10/22)
|RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (10/28-10/28)
|Jessica Vosk
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
