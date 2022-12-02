SMORGASBORD! Opens at TheatreWorks New Milford
Performances run December 2 - 17.
On December 2, TheatreWorks New Milford will present a lively and engaging musical revue, Smorgasbord!, written and directed by Bradford Blake.
Smorgasbord!, featuring Anya Caravella, Tracey Marble, Kevin McNulty and Bret Bisaillon is a show centered on food that will make you giggle at its references to different culinary clichés and cultures from Mandarin to Mexican, from candy bars to caviar, from soup to nuts. This collection of sweet innuendo is a very enjoyable "lighthearted" evening (for mature audiences) accompanied by a live band on stage led by Charles Smith.
From the creative genius that brought you Wreck The Halls!, this irreverent musical romp will leave you doubled-over with laughter!
Smorgasbord! opens Friday December 1 with our opening night gala and silent auction, and runs for three weekends through Saturday December 17 with one Sunday matinee on December 11. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.
Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday Dec. 8 at 8:00 pm. Advance reservations are recommended at the link below.
All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
