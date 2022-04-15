SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More Set For the Bushnell's 2022-23 Season

The Bushnell announced today the seven productions that will comprise its 2022-2023 Broadway Series season. Starting this fall, The Bushnell will bring seven exciting titles to Hartford as part of the series: Disney's ALADDIN, SIX, TOOTSIE, TINA - Tina Turner Musical, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. The 2022-2023 Bushnell Broadway Series is once again co-sponsored by Travelers and Aetna.

The Bushnell's CEO David Fay states, "Our audience's reception of our current season illustrates how excited we all are to gather again and enjoy the best of Broadway. The 2022-2023 season truly has something for everyone: a family favorite, a sing-off between the wives of Henry VIII, pop and soul legends, a beloved movie comedy-turned-musical, Alanis Morrisette's groundbreaking songs, and a classic novel come to life."

Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages in the coming weeks. New subscription packages will be available in early summer; patrons who are interested in season tickets may call the box office now to have their name placed on a waiting list. Single tickets will go on sale this summer. All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change. More information can be found at Bushnell.org or by calling The Bushnell Box Office at (860) 987-5900.

Disney's ALADDIN

November 8-13, 2022

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

SIX

January 17-22, 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

TOOTSIE

February 21-26, 2023

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

TINA - Tina Turner Musical

April 11-16, 2023

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

May 9-14, 2023

Some shows you see. This show you feel. Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and Grammy Award-winning new musical about a perfectly imperfect American family, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

AIN'T TOO PROUD

May 30 - June 4, 2023

Five guys. One dream. And a sound that would make music history. AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

June 27 - July 2, 2023

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).