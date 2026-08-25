 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SILK CITY JAZZ BAND to Bring Big Band Swing to Connecticut

The Manchester ensemble takes its name from the city's Cheney Brothers silk mill heritage.

By:
SILK CITY JAZZ BAND to Bring Big Band Swing to Connecticut

The Silk City Jazz Band, a Manchester, Connecticut-based ensemble, will perform on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM. The performance brings the music of the Big Band era, including swing standards and ballads from the Great American Songbook, to the venue.

The band specializes in the music that once filled dance halls and supper clubs of mid-century America. Based in Manchester, Connecticut, the ensemble takes its name from the city's history as the 'Silk City,' a nod to the Cheney Brothers mills that once made the town known worldwide.

The performance is described as a live Big Band jazz experience rooted in community, history, and the appeal of the Great American Songbook.

Ticket Prices

Table Seat: $54

General Center Section Gold: $34

General Center Section Regular: $28

General Side Section Gold: $18

General Side Section Regular: $12

$2 Discount for Seniors, Students, or Military

Additional Discounts for Groups of 10 or More!

Tickets are available through the venue's website.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Little Theatre of Manchester
Upcoming Shows
The Prom
11/7 - 11/23/2026
Come From Away
8/6 - 8/22/2027
Recent Articles
ANASTASIA: Youth Edition to Open at Little Theatre of Manchester
ANASTASIA: Youth Edition to Open at Little Theatre of Manchester
7/28/2026
THE PROM Musical Audition Workshop to Be Held by Little Theatre of Manchester
THE PROM Musical Audition Workshop to Be Held by Little Theatre of Manchester
5/29/2026
Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Driving Miss Daisy in Connecticut Driving Miss Daisy
Cabaret on Main Theater (9/17-10/04)
Disaster! in Connecticut Disaster!
Ridgefield Theater Barn (9/18-10/10)
Harvey in Connecticut Harvey
The Press Box Theater (9/11-9/20) PHOTOS
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Connecticut Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/27-11/27) VIDEOS
Steamroller: A Tribute Concert to the music of James Taylor in Connecticut Steamroller: A Tribute Concert to the music of James Taylor
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/04-9/04)
Welcome Cabaret in Connecticut Welcome Cabaret
Live & In Color (9/13-9/13)
Bright Star in Connecticut Bright Star
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/09-10/18)
Sunday Broadway Concert Series with John McDaniel, starring Adrianna Hicks in Connecticut Sunday Broadway Concert Series with John McDaniel, starring Adrianna Hicks
Legacy Theatre (8/30-8/30)
Dar Tarjameh [In Translation] in Connecticut Dar Tarjameh [In Translation]
Live & In Color (9/17-9/19)
CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS in Connecticut CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS
Jorgensen Center (11/15-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets