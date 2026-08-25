SILK CITY JAZZ BAND to Bring Big Band Swing to Connecticut

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The Silk City Jazz Band, a Manchester, Connecticut-based ensemble, will perform on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM. The performance brings the music of the Big Band era, including swing standards and ballads from the Great American Songbook, to the venue.

The band specializes in the music that once filled dance halls and supper clubs of mid-century America. Based in Manchester, Connecticut, the ensemble takes its name from the city's history as the 'Silk City,' a nod to the Cheney Brothers mills that once made the town known worldwide.

The performance is described as a live Big Band jazz experience rooted in community, history, and the appeal of the Great American Songbook.

Ticket Prices

Table Seat: $54

General Center Section Gold: $34

General Center Section Regular: $28

General Side Section Gold: $18

General Side Section Regular: $12

$2 Discount for Seniors, Students, or Military

Additional Discounts for Groups of 10 or More!

Tickets are available through the venue's website.

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