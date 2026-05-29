THE PROM Musical Audition Workshop to Be Held by Little Theatre of Manchester
The workshop at Cheney Hall will cover music selection, sheet music prep, and choreography tips.
Little Theatre of Manchester will host a musical audition workshop for performers preparing to audition for THE PROM.
The workshop will take place Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon and will be led by members of the production's creative team, including the director, music director, and choreographer.
Participants will receive guidance on preparing for musical theatre auditions, including selecting audition material, choosing appropriate attire, and presenting themselves effectively in the audition room. The workshop will also cover how to prepare sheet music and collaborate with an audition pianist.
Additional topics will include strategies for learning choreography during auditions and practical tips for navigating dance calls.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a mock audition using a prepared song and receive real-time feedback from the creative team.
Participants are encouraged to arrive on time and wear clothing suitable for movement during the choreography portion of the workshop.
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