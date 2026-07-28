ANASTASIA: Youth Edition to Open at Little Theatre of Manchester

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Little Theatre of Manchester's fun and engaging Rising Stars at Cheney Hall invite audiences to their summer youth production of Anastasia - The Musical: Youth Edition. Starring young actors ages 8 to 16, performances are on Saturday, August 22 at 10am and 2pm at Little Theatre of Manchester's (LTM) home at historic Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT. Tickets for the two performances are on sale now at CheneyHall.org for only $16 with discounts for seniors, students, military and groups.

About Anastasia - The Musical: Youth Edition

Her past is a mystery. Her future is an adventure. LTM's Rising Stars is thrilled to present Anastasia: The Musical Youth Edition performed by the talented young stars of LTM's Rising Stars program. This dazzling 60-minute adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical is the perfect outing for families and theatergoers of all ages.

From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the glamour of 1920s Paris, Anastasia tells the epic story of Anya, a brave, spirited young woman with no memory of her past, and her extraordinary journey to uncover who she really is. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer and aided by a charming con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat, Anya embarks on an adventure across two continents in search of home, love, and family.

Featuring beloved songs from the animated film, including "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," this breathtaking musical celebrates the courage it takes to discover where you truly belong. Anastasia: The Musical comes from the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens, the celebrated trio behind Broadway classics Ragtime and Once on This Island.

The LTM Rising Stars production of Newsies, Jr. is directed and choreographed by Cecilia Stallone and music directed by Amy Collins.

About Rising Stars

Little Theatre of Manchester's Rising Stars is a dynamic and engaging experience designed to nurture young talent and build confidence through the magic of musical theatre. Rising Stars main focus is a two-week intensive program designed for young actors, singers, and dancers. Participants work with experienced professionals to learn acting techniques, improve their vocal skills, and master dance choreography. Rising Stars is designed to provide new performers with an introduction to musical theatre performance and experienced performers with an opportunity for further training.

About Little Theatre of Manchester

For over six decades, the Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) has enriched the region's cultural life, bringing high-quality community theater to audiences. Today, LTM calls the historic Cheney Hall, Connecticut's oldest operating theater, home. From this iconic venue, LTM delivers five main-stage productions annually, concerts, special events, and diverse cultural programming, serving more than 20,000 patrons. This vibrant programming, strong community engagement, dedicated volunteerism, and a unique partnership with the Town of Manchester, where LTM operates Cheney Hall, has solidified LTM's reputation as a leading Connecticut community theater.

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