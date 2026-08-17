THE PHIL COLLINS STORY Docu-Concert to Play Warner Theatre This Fall
Dean Elliott, creator of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, developed and staged the production.
The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe–winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, is coming to The Warner Theatre on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
Tickets are on sale now via warnertheatre.org/phil-collins-story
From Collins' chart-topping years with Genesis to his iconic solo career, The Phil Collins Story brings his legendary catalog to life through powerful visuals, immersive storytelling, world-class musicianship, and state-of-the-art production.
The project was developed and staged by Dean Elliott, creator of the global smash hits The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R.E.S.P.E.C.T – The Aretha Franklin Story and The Life and Times of George Michael. Said Elliot, 'It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins. His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we're excited to bring that energy to the stage.'
Rising to fame in the 1980s, Phil Collins became one of the most influential artists of his generation, with songs such as 'In the Air Tonight,' 'Against All Odds,' 'Sussudio,' and 'Another Day in Paradise,' helping define his musical legacy.
For tickets and more information, visit philcollinsstory.com and follow @philcollinsstory on social media.
The Phil Collins Story will be at The Warner Theatre on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 7:30PM.
ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE
The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The Warner's mission is to enrich, entertain and educate our communities through high-quality performing arts and arts educational opportunities, preserve the theatre as a historic landmark, and contribute, in partnership with others, to the betterment of our region's way of life and economic vitality. The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.
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