Connecticut Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Present Hartford and Stamford Runs

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Connecticut Ballet has revealed the dates for its beloved annual holiday tradition The Nutcracker at The Palace Theatre in Stamford (December 12 and 13) and The Bushnell in Hartford (December 19 and 20). This enchanting production of the Tchaikovsky classic is both the longest-running and largest professional Nutcracker in the Nutmeg State, having delighted audiences for 42 years.

As in years past, nationally-renowned guest artists from such companies as New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre will dance Raphael's original choreography as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in both cities. After a sell-out success last year in Hartford, Hartford Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Assistant Conductor Adam Kerry Boyles, will return to The Bushnell's Belding Theatre to provide live musical accompaniment with a 57-piece ensemble. The Stamford engagement will be danced to a lush recording performed by the Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra.

All performances are followed by meet and greets with the guest artists and other members of the company in the lobby. A Nutcracker Boutique will be set up in the lobby before and after the show, allowing families to grab a cherished keepsake or do a little holiday shopping.

Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker will be performed at The Palace Theatre in Stamford (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) on Saturday, December 12 at 2pm and 6pm and Sunday, December 13 at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets are on sale now at palacestamford.org or by calling (203) 325-4466.

Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra will be performed in The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theater on Saturday, December 19 at 2pm and 6pm and Sunday, December 20 at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets are on sale now via The Bushnell Box Office at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting the box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford during normal business hours.

Share the Magic Student Performance

Connecticut Ballet will once again offer its Share the Magic student performance on Friday, December 18 from 10:00-11:30am at The Bushnell. This special condensed performance of The Nutcracker is suitable for grades K-8 with tickets available to all area public, private/parochial school groups at an underwritten price of $5-$10/student. A free chaperone ticket is provided for each ten student tix purchased. All Share the Magic ticket reservations are handled directly by Connecticut Ballet. To reserve or inquire, please email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

All performances are fully accessible for patrons with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 15 or more. Normal ticketing surcharges apply. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.

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