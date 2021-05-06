Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SILENT SKY Staged Reading to be Presented by Warner Theatre

The cast features Rebekah Derrick, Martha Irving, Eric Lindblom, Lyn Nagel and Ingrid Smith. The reading is directed by Sharon W. Houk.

May. 6, 2021  

One night only! The Warner Theatre will present a live-streamed staged reading of SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm. This streaming event is free to all, but please consider making a donation when you register. Gifts of any amount are welcome. To register for the event visit: www.warnertheatre.org.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in "girl hours" and has no time for the women's probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

The cast features Rebekah Derrick, Martha Irving, Eric Lindblom, Lyn Nagel and Ingrid Smith. The reading is directed by Sharon W. Houk.


