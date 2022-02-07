Rock Your Valentine's World with Darlene Love at The Ridgefield Playhouse Valentine's Day Fundraising Event

LOVE rocks at The Ridgefield Playhouse Valentine's Day Fundraising Event on Monday, February 14th with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love! After wowing crowds with her sold out holiday shows featuring the legendary #1 holiday classic "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," Darlene Love returns with a brand new show filled with hits and love songs to celebrate the most romantic day of the year!

The night kicks off at 6:30pm with a free glass of champagne and chocolates for every ticket holder, plus the chance to purchase raffle tickets to win either diamond earrings courtesy of Craig's Fine Jewelers, a spa package courtesy of Adam Broderick Salon & Spa or a Date Night which includes a chauffeur driven BMW for the evening, dinner for two at Bernard's and tickets to the show of your choice at The Ridgefield Playhouse, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield. Ticket holders can also enjoy our Valentine's Day signature cocktail in the lobby before the show: The Rose Blossom. Additional support provided by Campari, Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, Freixenet Mionetto and Rodier Flowers. Following the pre-show festivities Darlene Love takes the stage for a night of hits including "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love" and a few surprises! Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car with Diamond Sponsors: Cox, Berisford, Rabinowitz, Ross & Stockel Families, this show will be an unforgettable way to celebrate Valentine's Day! Media sponsor for the evening is CT's Best Music Variety - WEBE 108fm.

Since the early sixties, Darlene has appeared on numerous television programs and on Broadway, running the gamut from her weekly appearances on Shindig to a recent guest spot on the PBS special entitled Women Who Rock. Her holiday classic "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," was performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years before David retired.

Through the years, Darlene Love has captivated audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Her film "Twenty Feet From Stardom" was not only awarded with an Oscar, it was also soon followed by a Grammy Award for the soundtrack. Rolling Stone Magazine has proclaimed Darlene Love to be "one of the greatest singers of all time" and that certainly rings true, but perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: "Darlene Love is Rock N' Roll!" - which was made official when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Bette Midler, a great fan of her work, in 2011. During the celebration the two ladies performed "He's A Rebel" together. Darlene also sang "He's A Fine, Fine Boy" backed by another distinguished fan, Bruce Springsteen.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75 - $85) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.