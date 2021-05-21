Ridgefield Theater Barn to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Re-Opening

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is ready to celebrate the return of live performing arts in front of audiences with "An Evening of One-Acts" beginning June 11. The Barn, set up with cabaret-style seating, will start its 2021 season, featuring local, national and international unpublished playwrights' scripts.

They closed in early March 2020 due to the pandemic, "The community is ready for live entertainment, and we are excited to be able to back on stage in the Barn doing what we love to do. Our talented, dedicated performers and crew are ready for the curtain to rise once again and connect with the audience," said Ridgefield Theater Barn Executive Director Pamme Jones.

The Barn's spacious open configuration is "COVID-friendly," with four-top tables spaced six feet apart and audiences limited to 32 people. As in the past, audience members may bring in their own food and drink, which will also be available for purchase at the Barn's lobby concession stand. Attendees will be asked to wear masks except while eating and drinking at their tables. In addition, the Barn's cast and crew have been fully vaccinated. Complete Covid safety measures and protocols, which will follow federal, state, and local guidelines, are available on the Barn's website.

In proper theatrical form, the Barn has come full circle in 15 months, explained Peter Authier, Ridgefield Theater Barn Board President. "The Evening of One-Acts has been an important part of the Ridgefield Theater Barn for many years. Unfortunately, in 2020 it was scheduled to open on March 13, just as the world was shutting down. We are thrilled that our first post-pandemic show is the one that was canceled because of the pandemic." The Barn's opening night is being dedicated to Amy Oestreicher, a multi-talented artist, performer, and writer who was cast to perform in last year's Evening of One-Acts in March 2020. Sadly, Amy passed away in April 2021.

"We are so pleased that the Ridgefield Theatre Barn is returning with live performing arts to bring our community together in person to share that experience. Ridgefield residents are appreciative of the abundance of arts and culture here as evidenced by our Cultural District designation, and certainly, the Ridgefield Theatre Barn is a part of that," said Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

An Evening of One-Acts will be presented without intermission on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm, June 11 through July 10, with Sunday matinees on June 20th & 27th at 5 pm. The evening will feature the following plays: At The Water's Edge by Carol Mark directed by David Fritsch featuring Kristin Aug as Margie and Aaron Kaplan as Eddie; Wait For It by Mary Ethel Schmidt, directed by Duane Lanham featuring Jenn Hankla as Greta and Cooper Smithers as Greg; Slow Dating by Adam Szudrich, directed by Linda Seay featuring Stephanie Hepburn as Ester; One Night Stan by Adam Szudrich, directed by Nancy Ponturo featuring Carolyn Savoia as Rachel, Kimberly Marcus as Holly, Kelly Kirby as Marie; Foothold by Pat Lennon, directed by Brian DeToma featuring Bill Warncke as Thomas and Bonnie Rose as Mary.

Tickets are $140 for a table of 4 seats with a discounted rate of $120 for a senior table. Doors open one hour before the curtain. More information and reservations are available at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.