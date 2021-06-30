Rich Dimare to Perform UNDER MY SKIN: A Frank Sinatra Tribute at Cheney Hall

Featuring vocalist Rich Dimare, this band will play from a repertoire of over 100 songs from the Rat Pack era. Their knowledge of the Sinatra songbook coupled with their interactions on stage makes this Old Blue Eyes experience unique and something Sinatra lovers won't forget!



Rich DiMare is a Boston based jazz singer who specializes in Sinatra and Rat Pack area music. Rich has 15 years' experience in providing entertainment across America. Along with being a talented singer, he also DJ's at Red Sox games throughout the season. Rich has worked live on air at Boston's highest rated morning show, KISS 108's Matty in the Morning and as a host on Boston's Fox25 TV. Because of this experience in media and music Rich is a seasoned showman.

For more information visit: https://www.cheneyhall.org/history-of-cheney-hall