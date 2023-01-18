Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at The Bushnell

Reclaiming Herstory now through January 22nd

Jan. 18, 2023  

With just nine musical numbers over 85 minutes (no intermission), the Six ex-wives of Henry VIII come back to life in an exciting tour-de-force pop concert. Their goal? To reclaim their stories and shine through their own "historemix".

This show breaks the mold (and the fourth wall) of the traditional musical as it presents the women's history (or "Her-story") with sassy, sharp diva personalities and music influenced by today's modern pop icons. Six presents the true stories (with modern, artistic embellishment) of Catherine of Aragon (Khaila Wilcoxon), Anne Boleyn (Storm Lever), Jane Seymour (Jasmine Forsberg), Anna of Cleves (Olivia Donalson), Katherine Howard (Didi Romero) and Catherine Parr (Gabriela Carrillo).

Each queen has their own unique persona, or "Queen-spiration": Expect to hear influences of Beyoncé, Adele, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, Shakira, Lily Allen, Avril Lavigne, Sia, and Emily Sandé.

What's it about? Well, there's not a formal plot, per-se. It's more of an experience.

Throw away all thought of the traditional TV shows set in dark castles with actors speaking with Elizabethan patois. These ladies arrive in style in 2023. They share the stage with live rock band accompaniment, wild light shows, and they are adorned in edgy costumes with glistening rhinestones and only a nod to their Tudor roots. The Six queens are reclaiming their stories and presenting them via exciting and powerful songs to their adoring fans. It's the audience's job to choose their favorite leading lady.

The cast is phenomenal and displays virtuosity with powerhouse vocals, riffs for days, brilliant comedic timing, and sharp choreography. I could never pick a favorite and genuinely loved them all.

Six: The Musical is a refreshingly self-actualized, informative, fun, empowering, modern feminist musical that is not to be missed. Bring your bestie and expect to have a blast.

So just say ja and not say nein to Six!

Photo credit: Shannon Pace




