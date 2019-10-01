Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of QUIXOTE NUEVO at Hartford Stage?

Quixote Nuevo recently opened at Hartford Stage and critics were in attendance. Find out what they had to say!

Hartford Stage opens its 2019/2020 season with Quixote Nuevo, an inspired, Tejano music-filled, contemporary reimagining of the Miguel de Cervantes classic Don Quixote, by award-winning playwright Octavio Solis. Performances run through Sunday, October 13.

Veteran television and stage actor Emilio Delgado, renowned for his groundbreaking role as Luis on Sesame Street, leads a talented cast in the title role of Quixote/Quijano.

Set in the fictional modern-day border town of La Plancha, Texas, the chivalrous "knight" Don Quixote and his loyal sidekick Sancho embark on a comical yet bittersweet quest for redemption and lost love that touches the lives of all they encounter. Quixote Nuevo is directed by KJ Sanchez and produced in association with Huntington Theatre Company and Alley Theatre.

Joseph Harrison, BroadwayWorld: QUIXOTE NUEVO is the kind of play that helps shine new light on a familiar story, touches your heart in a way you weren't expecting, and leaves you thoughtfully pondering the plight of those less fortunate. It is a beautifully told play, one that speaks to our current reality in vivid terms, using color, music, and fantasy to point to those things that might often be missed.

E. Kyle Minor, New Haven Register: It's not difficult to watch Octavio Solis' "Quixote Nuevo" without thinking of "Man of LaMancha." In fact, there's nothing difficult about watching "Quixote Nuevo." It's a wonderfully conceived and executed riff on Cervantes' story of the Errant Knight who battled windmills and recognized losing causes as the only ones worth risking one's life.

Christopher Peterson, OnStage Blog: Delgado gives a bittersweet, sensitive, yet, at times, hysterical performance as Quijano/Quixote. His back and forth between being cogent and riding through his delusions is beautifully detailed at times, and his confrontation with a Border Patrol balloon drone is absolutely absurd.

Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant: "Quixote Nuevo" updates "Don Quixote" for the modern age, not just with swear words and a character who's a therapist, but by adding many more female characters than are in most other "Quixote" adaptations. Gisela Chipe, Krystal Hernandez, Mariela Lopez-Ponce are stand-outs in this Texas border world of fiery opinions and aggressive stances.

