Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Review: Learning How to S-P-E-L-L Again at the 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks New Milford

The production runs through December 31st.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Feature: LEGALLY BLONDE at Westhill High School Photo 2 Feature: LEGALLY BLONDE at Westhill High School
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!

Review: Learning How to S-P-E-L-L Again at the 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks New Milford

Oh, to be a child; Back before paying taxes, going to work every day, and having to budget. When the most stressful things we had to do were to decide which clothes to wear, which friends to make, and participating in spelling bees. The dramas of my childhood years seem so small now, so insignificant, and so long ago. I know you feel it, too. What feels like a trivial problem today felt like the end of the world back then, and that’s exactly what The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee dug out of the depths of my brain like a repressed memory. With music & lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, Spelling Bee elicits a strong sense of nostalgia in every audience. But under the direction of Kate Kovacs, TheatreWorks New Milford had the opportunity to not only remind the audience of the severity of childhood contests, but also showcase, highlight, and tease the amazing talent both on and off the stage.

One of the hardest feats in theater to pull off successfully is audience participation. From simple call and responses to audience voting, theater has long since encouraged audiences to literally be a part of the production, but a show like Spelling Bee takes that to the next level: The audience welcomed 4 of our own on stage to be the guest spellers, including New Milford Mayor Pete Bass! But rather than just embarrass them by giving them words to spell, Finn & Sheinkin worked their successes and failures into the script- going so far as to relying on their successes and failures for music cues and important plot points. This tactic, executed smoothly by the rehearsed cast, made the audience participation feel authentic: You could still tell that they were unrehearsed, and the joy that comes with the unpredictability of that, but the chaos of audience participation felt controlled and not once did the cast seem to miss a beat.

A lot of that credit deservingly goes to the cast, who guided the audience members through the choreography every step of the way. What I found most impressive about this cast, however, is their absolute commitment to their characters. With 6 spellers, 2 staff, and 1 parolee, each actor had a chance to make their character their own, and not a single one of them dropped their personality for even a second. William Barfee, Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, and Marcy Park- played by Jimmy Collins, Amy Lamberti, and AJ Zimboski, respectively- stood out for their bold choices and flawless execution. Barfee’s nasal timbre and unerring confidence stood in stark competition to Marcy’s emotionless expressions and sarcastic perfection; both of which being balanced out by Logainne’s effortless lisp and quiet self-belief. Additionally, the vocal chops of Alyssa Schneider as Leaf Coneybear blew the audience away, while the sweet innocence of Rosalie Pena’s Olive Ostrovosky endeared her to our hearts and Marcevan Costanzo’s adolescent cringe brought roars of laughter.

All of this comes together to create an evening of nostalgia and fun for the whole family- or at least those who know what an erection is. TheatreWorks New Milford’s production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs Friday/Saturday evenings at 8pm from Dec 8th to Dec 31st, with a 2pm matinee on Sunday, Dec 19th, their traditional Pay What You Want night on Dec 14th, and a special New Year’s Eve Gala on closing night. You can get tickets below or at the door.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
VIDEO: Watch Footage from One Night Only Disco from Goodspeeds DREAMGIRLS Photo
VIDEO: Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS

Watch Keirsten Hodgens (Lorrell), Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Deena), Shantel Cribbs (Michelle) and the company of Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS perform the Disco version of 'One Night Only' here!

2
VIDEO: Watch Footage from Steppin to the Bad Side from Goodspeeds DREAMGIRLS Photo
VIDEO: Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS

Watch a clip from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's Dreamgirls featuring Jos N. Banks, Chuckie Benson, Robert Cornelius, Arnold Harper II, Alfred E. Jackson, Mykal Kilgore, Diva LaMarr, Evan Tyrone Martin and Kwame M. Remy here!

3
Westport Country Playhouse Hosts Together At The Table Family Dinner This Month Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Hosts 'Together At The Table Family Dinner' This Month

Westport Country Playhouse is hosting a 'Together at the Table Family Dinner' on Wednesday, December 20.

4
Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre Photo
Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre

Broadway actor Kyle Wrentz headlines 'Songs of the Season' at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Jared Reynolds

Jared Reynolds is a New Hampshire native now living in Connecticut. A recent graduate of the University of New Haven with a Bachelor's in Theater Arts, Jared used the past few years to explore as ... Jared Reynolds">(read more about this author)

Review: Bouncing Fun with FUN HOME at Brookfield Theater For The ArtsReview: Bouncing Fun with FUN HOME at Brookfield Theater For The Arts
Review: 3X3 FESTIVAL: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at Brookfield Theater Of The ArtsReview: 3X3 FESTIVAL: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts
Review: 3X3 FESTIVAL: TRU begins the Festival with Flair at Brookfield Theater Of The ArtsReview: 3X3 FESTIVAL: TRU begins the Festival with Flair at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts
Review: SCOTLAND ROAD Takes the Audience on a Voyage at TheatreWorks New MilfordReview: SCOTLAND ROAD Takes the Audience on a Voyage at TheatreWorks New Milford

Videos

Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS Video
Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS
Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS Video
Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular in Connecticut 23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular
Cabaret On Main Theatere (12/16-12/17)Tracker
Christmas Cookies, the Musical in Connecticut Christmas Cookies, the Musical
Pantochino at the MAC (12/01-12/23)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (3/05-3/10)
Benefits and Facts Show in Connecticut Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
"Holiday Works in Progress"
Drama Works Theatre Company (12/15-12/17)
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays in Connecticut Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays
Music Theatre of CT (12/16-12/16)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Connecticut Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (5/18-5/19)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Connecticut Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You