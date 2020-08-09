Register Now For Playhouse On Park's Virtual Playwriting Class With Arlene Hutton

The class will be held Tuesday, September 1st and Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 from 7-9pm on Zoom.

Are you interested in broadening your storytelling skills? The Virtual Jumpstart Playwriting Class for Adults is for playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and anyone interested in exploring the creative process. Join in on Tuesday, September 1st and Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 from 7-9pm on Zoom. This workshop includes a series of in-class exercises, which reveal a roadmap to the wonders and revelations of the unconscious mind. If you're a theatre artist or writer of any genre who is looking for ideas, you will surely find them here. Fee is $60.

Arlene Hutton is an alumna of New Dramatists and member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, New Circle Repertory and the Dramatists Guild. Her plays have received development at the New Harmony Project, the Lark, The Barrow Group, and London's Orange Tree Theatre. Hutton is best known for The Nibroc Trilogy, which includes Last Train to Nibroc (Drama League Best Play nomination), See Rock City (Spirit of America Award) and Gulf View Drive (L.A. Weekly, Ovation Award nominations), all published by Dramatist Play Service and recently seen in award-winning revivals in Chicago, Washington, D.C, and at Rubicon Theatre (2018 Ovation Award for Best Production: Gulf View Drive). Her plays have been presented Off- and Off-Off-Broadway and at theatres across the U.S., in London, Edinburgh, and throughout the world.

Her play Kissed the Girls and Made Them Cry, commissioned by Hall High in West Hartford and directed by Sean Harris, was named Winner, Best Original/New Work, for Broadway World Connecticut, 2015.

Hutton is a three-time winner of the Samuel French Short Play Festival, eight-time finalist for the Heideman Award at Actors Theatre of Louisville, finalist for the Francesca Primus Prize and recipient of the Lippmann Award, the Calloway Award, an EST/Sloan Commission, a NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship and a Fellowship from the South Carolina Arts Commission. Residencies include the Australian National Playwrights Conference, Blue Mountain Center, MacDowell Colony, SPACE at Ryder Farm, William Inge Center and Yaddo.

Two of her short plays have been recorded for Playing On Air podcast including Closing Costs, featuring Amy Ryan and Michael Stuhlbarg. Hutton has taught at the Sewanee Writers Conference, the Last Frontier Theatre Conference, Arts International in Assisi, Italy, Fordham University, the College of Charleston and as a guest artist at colleges around the country. She currently teaches playwriting at The Barrow Group in New York City.

Please register with this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFKKC0U6cIXgvXNSeyZw6cO2WfA96n9_WmCVdsrOkjSLojQw/viewform. One you register, a Zoom link will be sent to you.

