Reading of Eric Hart Jr.'s THE MISTER, MISTER VARIETY SHOW Will Be Presented This Month at NXTHVN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE MISTER, MISTER VARIETY SHOW

ALLEGEDLY ALL THE WORLDS A STAGE ... NOW WHAT?

What is one to do when he knows the world is watching his Black ass? Come find out on June 20th, 2024 at NXTHVN (169 Henry Street, New Haven, CT. 06511) during a public reading of The Mister, Mister Variety Show, a new experimental sketch-comedy play written and directed by Eric Hart Jr. (Forbes 30 Under 30, Out 100).

Exploring themes of performance, identity, and agency in the most absurd of ways, The Mister, Mister Variety Show, follows a creator's internal and external battles with putting on a show that is not quite ready. Threaded with the outspoken rhymes of the show's drag queen emcee, Eric(a) Love, the creator finds himself forced to give a show... a real show. Through sketches, music, poetry, and a hell of a lot of laughs, this new stage play offers commentary on what it means to know that all the world's a stage ... allegedly.

This reading of The Mister, Mister Variety Show will be co-directed by Eric Hart Jr. and Garrett Allen, and feature original music by Kris Malinin. Performers for the reading will include Kevin Tate (The Lion King), Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Kahari Blue, Maleek Rae, Kaa'lah Bynes, Darius Adamson Jr., Daelin Elzie, and Erby Beauvil.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mister-mister-variety-show-reading-tickets-909400369987

Comments