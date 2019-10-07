Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY Will Be Screened at the Warner

The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, November 9 with Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Dr. Marguerite Mullée will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

Soprano Hui He takes on the heartbreaking title role of the doomed geisha, with tenor Andrea Carè as the American naval officer who abandons her. Paulo Szot is Sharpless, alongside Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki, and Pier Giorgio Morandi is on the podium for Anthony Minghella's sweeping production, a perennial audience favorite.

Half Season Subscriptions are available. To purchase a Season Subscription or tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder.

The Met: Live in HD Season is locally sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. The Met: Live in HD Lecture Series is sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You