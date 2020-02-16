Playwrights On Park Reading Series Continues On March 1

Through this reading series, original plays and musicals from emerging and established playwrights are developed and produced. The next play of the 2019-20 season is HITCH by James McLindon.

A white man in his 30's picks up a teenage hitchhiker, and quickly discovers that all of his preconceived notions about this bi-racial young woman are wrong ... about as wrong as all of her preconceived notions about him. Together, they each have to discover where the other has been, and decide where they themselves are going.

About the Playwright: James McLindon is a member of the Nylon Fusion Theater Co. in New York. His play, Salvation, premiered in New York, Giovanna Sardelli directing, to critical acclaim in the New York Times and elsewhere. Comes a Faery was developed at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Sean Daniels directing, was a finalist for the Humana Festival, and premiered at the New Ohio Theatre. Distant Music has been produced eight times across the country. Dead and Buried premiered at the Detroit Repertory Theater, received its second production at the University of Miami, and has been most recently performed by the Apollo Kine Theater in Estonia and Dreamcatcher Rep in New Jersey. Mr. McLindon's plays have been developed and/or produced at theaters such as the O'Neill (selection and six-time semifinalist), PlayPenn, Victory Gardens, Lark, Abingdon, hotINK Festival, Irish Repertory, Samuel French Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New Rep, Lyric Stage, Boston Playwrights, Local Theatre, Telluride Playwrights Festival, Great Plains Theatre Conference, and Seven Devils. His plays have been published by Dramatic Publishing, Smith & Kraus, and Applause Books and produced all over the world including London, Edinburgh, Ireland, Australia, the Philippines, Luxembourg, India, Dubai and Estonia.

Tickets are $10 each, and all seats must be reserved. Complementary coffee and dessert will be served! Your ticket includes a reading of a new play by professional actors; a talk back following the reading with the playwright, cast, and director; and the opportunity for audience members to complete a response card pertaining to the play/musical.

SAVE THE DATES for the remainder of the 2019-20 Playwrights on Park Reading Series: Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 7pm and Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 7pm.

For more information, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit http://www.playhouseonpark.org/web2/playwrightsonpark.html. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.





