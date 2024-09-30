Playwright Jeffrey Lieber To Give Talk At TheaterWorks Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join TheaterWorks Hartford for a conversation with playwright Jeffrey Lieber (co-creator of the hit television series LOST on ABC, Executive Producer of Matlock with Kathy Bates) for a fun and interesting conversation on what inspired him to create the play Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction), which opens TWH's 24/25 season on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

This conversation will be moderated by TheaterWorks Hartford's Managing Director, Jeff Griffin, and will take place on Tuesday, October 8th after the 7:30pm showing of Fever Dreams (approximately at 9:30pm). Audiences are encouraged to stay post-show and pose questions to the playwright.

This event is thanks to the Greater Hartford Arts Council, and is part of their Theater Week Initiative. For more information on Theater Week, please visit the GHAC's website.

TWTalks create conversations that bring communities together. Tickets can be found at twhartford.org.

About Jeffrey Lieber:

Jeffrey Lieber (Playwright) started his artistic journey as an actor and playwright who became a screenwriter and then a television showrunner. He's the co-creator of LOST on ABC, and Miami Medical on CBS, Don't Look Deeper on Quibi, and Impulse on YouTube Red, along with an endlessly eclectic list of credits over the course of 25 years in the entertainment business. He is currently an Executive Producer on Matlock (starring Kathy Bates in the title role), which premieres this fall and is currently running on CBS. Jeffrey was born in Evanston, Illinois and is a diagnosed dyslexic who cannot spell to svae his lfie.

About Fever Dreams:

FEVER DREAMS (of animals on the verge of extinction) by Jeffrey Lieber, co-creator of the hit television series LOST, opens TheaterWorks Hartford's 24/25 season. A steamy, decades-long affair. A remote cabin. An unexpected visitor. This is only the beginning. Starring Tim DeKay (White Collar, 1923, Oppenheimer), Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place), and Lana Young (The Resident, A Jazzman's Blues), this play is full of surprising twists, dark secrets, and one very stubborn, broken cabinet. Fever Dreams runs from October 3 - November 3, 2024. Showtimes and tickets can be found at twhartford.org.

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 39th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater and is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced nearly 200 plays and presents approximately 150 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street. For updates on TheaterWorks Hartford, visit twhartford.org.

