Playhouse on Park to Present World Premiere of DANDELION Beginning in April

DANDELION, adapted from the children's book by Don Freeman, will run from April 25 - May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audience Series, and is recommended for Grades Pre-K - 3. DANDELION will be directed by Jill Zarcone, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski and choreography by Darlene Zoller.

This musical tells the story of Dandelion, a shy, awkward lion. He is filled with middle school angst when he is invited to Jennifer Giraffe's impromptu party. Dandelion decides to reinvent himself, but ultimately discovers it is better just to be yourself! In addition to the theme of being yourself, the musical raises issues of bullying and social exclusion. Book & Lyrics by Joan Ross Sorkin. Music by Mary Liz Mcnamara.

The cast includes Liz Davis (Jennifer) Tibbits Opera House: Lucy YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN,New Bedford Festival Theater: Rita WHITE CHRISTMAS; White Plains PAC: Shelby THE PROM, Alia Irshaid Gilbert (Female Swing) The Warner Stage Company: Yvette CLUE: ONSTAGE; Boston University Stage Troupe: Desiree Armfeldt A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC; Simsbury Summer Theater for Youth: Ado Annie OKLAHOMA!, Sage Jepson (Dandelion) Select credits: RENT, ROCKY HORROR SHOW; Weston Theater Company: SEUSSICAL, SHREK, HEAD OVER HEELS, METAMORPHOSES. BFA Boston Conservatory, Ryan Phelps (Roscoe) Blue Gate Musicals: Paul A SIMPLE SANCTUARY, Glenn OUR CHRISTMAS DINNER; Central Connecticut State University: Dill TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Jong Sang Rheu (Toby/Maxie) (He/Him/His) The Hangar Theatre: Anatole Kuragin in the Regional Premiere of ...GREAT COMET OF 1812; Off-Broadway: Benjamin Summerwell in HAPPILY: THE MUSICAL, Niko Touros (Male Swing) Playhouse on Park: Usnavi IN THE HEIGHTS, Male Swing MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, Actor 2 ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914. Celebrity Cruises: Production Cast Vocalist, Seven Angels: Reggie, et. al. FIRST DATE, Sydney Weiser (Pippa) Playhouse on Park: Chana/Halina/Vera swing INDECENT; Legacy Theatre: Ella WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY PETS; Carousel Music Theater: Betty Jean THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES; The Barn Theatre: Sandy THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and Dan Zimberg (Lou/Zippy) Playhouse on Park: Lemml INDECENT. TheaterWorksUSA: PETE THE CAT; Axelrod Arts Center: Eddie Mush A BRONX TALE.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Saturday and Sunday, April 29th* & 30th at 1pm & 4pm (*DANDELION DAY scheduled for April 29th at Playhouse on Park. FREE and open to the public! Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to learn more.)

Wednesday, May 3rd at 3:30pm

Saturday and Sunday, May 6th & 7th at 1pm & 4pm

Wednesday, May 10th at 3:30pm

Saturday, May 13th at 1pm

Sunday, May 14th at 1pm & 4pm

In addition, there will be a Sensory-Friendly Performance on Saturday, May 13th at 10am, sponsored by the Miracle League of CT.

Tickets are now on sale for DANDELION for $25. Children, Students, Seniors, and Military discount of $2.50 is available. Inquire about Group Rates today!

Playhouse on Park also offers LITERATURE ALIVE, a field trip program through their education program, Playhouse Theatre Academy. LITERATURE ALIVE extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! Field trips for DANDELION can be booked for April 25 - May 12. To learn more about LITERATURE ALIVE, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

About Playhouse on Park:

For more information on DANDELION, or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.