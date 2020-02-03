Playhouse on Park is Now Accepting Applications for Their 2020 Summer Internship Program

The Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (Playhouse on Park) Internship Program is a great way for young theatre professionals to learn and grow both professionally and personally. The program allows college students and graduates to have a hands-on experience. We are currently taking applications for the 2020 Intern Company in multiple areas including Business Office, Marketing, Development, Literary, Education, Front of House, Stage Management, Costumes, and Production. The summer show this year is IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU; for specific casting consideration for this show, please submit materials to sharris@playhousetheatregroup.org.

Playhouse on Park encourages theatre artists with multiple talents and interests to apply. Internships can often be customized to fit a student's strengths and goals, and summer interns will have a dual focus. Interns also have the opportunity to take Master Classes, and are assigned a mentor for the duration. Interns will support and learn through several productions in the 11th Season, including IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, PLAYWRIGHTS ON PARK, and THE MIRACLE LEAGUE COLLABORATION. Dates of the 10-week full time internship are June 8 - August 15, 2020.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 1, 2020. Some candidates will then be asked to interview. For more information, a full list of internship descriptions, and the application form, visit the Internships page in the Education tab on www.playhouseonpark.org.

The Summer internship program is sponsored in part by a generous challenge grant from the Ellen Jeanne Goldfarb Memorial Trust. If you make a donation to support the Summer Internship Program, the Ellen Jeanne Goldfarb Memorial Trust will match it dollar for dollar. Contact Sam Schrader at SSchrader@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org to learn more.

Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





