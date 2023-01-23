Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship Program

Applications should be submitted no later than Friday, March 10, 2023 for full consideration.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is currently accepting applications for their summer 2023 Internship Program in a wide range of disciplines.

This program is designed specifically to open the door to college theatre artists and emerging professionals, giving them an opportunity to get hands-on experience as ensemble members in a nurturing and collaborative environment.

Applications should be submitted no later than Friday, March 10, 2023 for full consideration. Candidates will be asked to interview or audition. Dates of the 10-week full time program are Monday, June 12 - Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The Professional Internship Program through Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (PTG) is designed specifically to open the door to college theatre artists and emerging professionals, giving them an opportunity to get hands-on experience as team members in a nurturing and collaborative environment. In addition to serving a vital role in a professional company, interns will be given a $490 weekly stipend, receive professional development and gain some wonderful networking opportunities!

Concentrations are available in the following areas: Costume/Wardrobe, Company Management/Business Management, Education, Marketing, Technical Theatre, and Stage Management. Interns are assigned a mentor for the duration of the program, and participation can often be customized to fit individual strengths and goals. Each intern will have a focus in their primary concentration as well as additional duties in a secondary dipline that may include but not limited to Development, Literary and Performance.

To apply, please submit the following materials to Director of Education, Jill Zarcone at JZarcone@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org: A completed application form, a resumé documenting your administrative and artistic experiences, two letters of recommendation, a Personal Statement, Work Samples such as digital portfolios, websites, and reels if available. For more information, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Subsidiaries of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. include Playhouse on Park (West Hartford's own renowned professional theatre), Playhouse Theatre Academy (provides quality theatre instruction through programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities), and stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company).

Playhouse Theatre Group is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. Consideration for employment will be given to all applicants without regard to race/ethnicity, gender identity/sexual orientation, age or ability. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is committed to a policy of non-discrimination. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, marital status, unfavorable discharge from the military, handicap, or disability in its hiring practices, programs and activities.




