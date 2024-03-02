Playhouse Theatre Academy's Youth & Teen Summer Programs Now Open for Registration

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a wide variety of programming this winter at their teaching facilities in Simsbury and West Hartford, CT! Classes will be held at Simsmore Square (Simsbury) and Congregation Beth Israel (West Hartford). To learn more, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy's summer session will include programming for kids and teens, with age groups ranging from 6-17 (grades K-12). Registration is open for all classes, including LITTLE THESPIANS: STORY TO STAGE (Grades K-2), LITTLE THESPIANS: DISCOVERY DRAMA (Grades K-2), LITTLE THESPIANS: MUSICAL THEATRE FUN (Grades K-2), MINI PRODUCTION: MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (Grades 3-8) MUSICAL THEATRE PREP: THE GREATEST SHOW, and ACTING INTENSIVE FOR TEENS (Ages 13-17).

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration form, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.