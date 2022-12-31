Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults
INTRO TO PLAYWRITING for Adults, taught by Peter DeNegre, will begin on January 11.
INTRO TO PLAYWRITING for Adults, taught by Peter DeNegre will begin on January 11, 2023 at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, and runs for eight weeks (Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm). Ages 17 and up. Need-based scholarships are available.
Through a workshop structure, this class will explore writing for the theatre through practice and discussion. Students will study major components of playwriting, including action, dialogue, and character! Students will complete and workshop writing assignments, and are encouraged to provide and receive feedback. You may also study the work of contemporary playwrights and have the opportunity to see Playhouse on Park's production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT. No previous playwriting experience necessary! Budding writers welcomed! The class will conclude with a showcase of selected pieces performed in a Reader's Theatre format, to an audience of friends and family.
About the Teaching Artist:
While finishing his MA in English Education at NYU, Peter DeNegre studied with various playwrights honing his writing skills. What he learned from this experience he brings to his classroom. His teaching philosophy is based in experiential learning, so his students learn various skills of playwriting through a workshop model. For the past two decades, he has taught creative writing courses at the college level in NYC and CT. Three of his plays have been featured in varying community theater showcases across CT.
Liv Fassanella is the teaching assistant for this class. Liv Fassanella is a playwright and dramaturg based in Connecticut. Her plays explore diverse experiences of womanhood through horror, comedy, and drama. Her dramaturgy credits include: Playhouse on Park; THE AGITATORS, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Foul Contending Rebels; EURYDICE. Her passions center around the development of new plays and how to incorporate philanthropy, inclusivity and accessibility into theatre. She received her Bachelor's degree from Bennington College in 2021.
Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.
Registration is open for all Winter 2023 classes for kids, teens, and adults. For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including Winter 2023 class descriptions, pricing, and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.
