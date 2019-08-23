Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Teen Programs for 2019-20

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions, and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. Classes include "Teen Theatre Experience" for ages 13-17 and "Acting for Teens" for ages 13-18; they begin as early as September 11.

TEEN THEATRE EXPERIENCE (Ages 13-17): The Teen Theatre Experience is a volunteer program dedicated to young people who want to be involved in the operations and events of an award-winning regional theatre. Teens will experience what it's like to make theatre at Playhouse on Park and receive volunteer hours. Teens will be invited to dress rehearsals of shows at Playhouse on Park, receive 6-9 volunteer hours each month, and engage in master classes, backstage tours, conversations with guest speakers, and meet and greets with professionals in career tracks connected to the arts. Dates and times vary. Pricing: $250 participation fee. For more information, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

ACTING FOR TEENS (Ages 13-18): This class is for teens who are interested in improving their acting and performance technique. Working with scenes and monologues as well as improvisation, teens will build confidence in front of an audience and as an ensemble. Guest artists from Playhouse on Park will visit throughout the year. Sarah Kronisch will instruct. There are 4 (8-week) sessions, and classes are Wednesdays from 5:30pm-7:30pm. These classes may be taken individually or as a series, and each class will have its own focus. Although you will get the most benefit from taking all 4 sessions, each class can stand on its own. Explore different skills each session, from monologues to scenes to cold readings, you'll always be growing as an actor! Pricing: $235 for one session or get all 4 for $752 (installment plan available). One time $15 registration fee. For more information and dates, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is located at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. Here you will find plenty of off-street parking, beautiful waiting areas, and dedicated teaching studios. The 224 EcoSpace in conveniently located (.5 miles from The Mark Twain House), providing easy access from all areas of Greater Hartford and beyond: just 2.1 miles from Playhouse on Park; .3 miles from the I-84 W Sigourney St exit; 1 mile from I-84 E Sisson Ave. exit. The building is set back behind the parking lot and is purple in color! Parking is on the West Side. Enter through the East Side entrance.

To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Group's teen classes, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10.





