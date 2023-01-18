Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved.

Kevin Israel (Co-Headliner) broke his poor Jewish mother's heart when he left the practice of law to pursue his true passion - stand-up comedy. And while she's still coming to terms with the reality of his chosen profession, Kevin has honed a one-of-a-kind act that takes you through his life and finds humor in all of it. Kevin has toured the country regaling audiences with his decades of life experience. From stories about his parents, to relationships, to the reality of growing up the only Jewish kid in his school, when Kevin leaves the stage you won't just feel that you've seen a great show, you'll know you made a friend. Kevin has worked with some of the top acts in the nation. He was recently featured on Kevin Hart's LOL Network and he is a USA Today Storyteller. Kevin has guest hosted the Sirius Satellite Radio RawDog comedy morning show and he won the prestigious Gilda Radner's Laugh-off in 2013. Kevin was a star of the viral hit, "Gym Clowns" which has been viewed 3.3 million times and has contributed to Perez Hilton and TMZ. His comedy album, #TheStruggleIsrael is currently being played on Sirius/XM's comedy channels.

Casey Balsham (Co-Headliner) is a stand up comedian living and breathing in New York City. You've seen her at various clubs all over the country and as a regular at New York Comedy Club and Gotham. You've heard her as the host of the Shady Shit Podcast on Dear Media. Casey has also been featured on Gotham Comedy Live, Lifetime, Tidal's No Small Talk Series and in a Monistat commercial you can only find online. Her debut album "Son of a Barb" hit number one on the iTunes charts and can be streamed on Spotify and Pandora. She recently wrote and starred in a one woman show called "Casey Balsham Does a Thing" and was the lead in the off Broadway musical, HA! In between Instagram breaks, Casey is working on her second solo show and writing a musical with her writing partner, Bradley Beahan. She hopes to keep adding credits to and rewriting her bio until the end of time.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Covid-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are on sale for all 2023 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.