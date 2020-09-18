Playhouse On Park Brings WELL THAT'S AWKWARD A Cabaret To Auerfarm

Join vocalists Stephanie Reuning-Scherer and Declan Smith on Thursday, September 24.

Join vocalists Stephanie Reuning-Scherer and Declan Smith for "Well THAT'S Awkward!" on Thursday, September 24th (rain date: Thursday, Oct 1st) at 6:30pm (gates open at 6pm). Tickets are $25, and they must be purchased in advance.

This is a cabaret-style show featuring tunes of many different genres including Broadway, pop, and jazz. It explores both the awkward comedy in new relationships, and also the hardships that come with adolescence and a teenager's growth into adulthood. Overall, this show will be both hilarious and heartfelt, with music that can be enjoyed by everyone! Stephanie Reuning-Scherer and Declan Smith will be joined by a full band including two keyboards, bass & drums.

Declan Smith is sixteen years old and a junior at Conard High School who has been performing his whole life. His first play ever was at a Playhouse on Park summer camp when he was eight, and he's so happy to be back! He was recently seen as Robert in The Drowsy Chaperone and as Algernon in The Importance of Being Earnest on the Conard Stages. He loved playing Warner in Legally Blondewith West Hartford Summer Arts Festival where he also shared the stage with Stephanie. Declan is excited to be performing his second cabaret with Stephanie after their show Crazier Than You which they performed at Playhouse in 2019.

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer is seventeen years old and a senior at Conard High School. She most recently performed in Conard's production of The Drowsy Chaperone as Janet Van De Graaff this past march. In past years she has also been involved in productions with West Hartford Summer Arts festival such as Wednesday in The Addams Family, and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Stephanie is so glad to be back performing with Declan after their first show at Playhouse in 2019 called Crazier Than You.

Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets & masks. Masks must be worn unless you are in your seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You will not need a physical ticket, your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Auerfarm requires social distancing at all times. Purchase tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the box office Mon-Fri 10am-2pm (244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119).

