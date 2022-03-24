Photos: THE EXTREMISTS At TheatreWorks New Milford

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere CJ Hopkins' political satire, The Extremists, directed by Francis A Daley and featuring local actors Hugh Tucker (Oxford) and Fred Rueck (Ridgefield).

A TV discussion show. A respectful, on-the-ball interviewer. An incisive, on-the-ball interviewee. He has a new explosive book just out on extremism, and the host has the job of exploring the issues for the viewers. Seasoned practitioners in the dark arts of media, they hit their stride the second they go on air. The debate that unravels at breakneck speed switches each second from heated invective to hyper-rational reasoning and back again.

Opening night is on Friday March 25 and continues for two weekends until Saturday April 2. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday March 27 and Saturday April 2. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday March 24th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday March 31st at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.