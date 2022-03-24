Photos: THE EXTREMISTS At TheatreWorks New Milford
Featuring local actors Hugh Tucker (Oxford) and Fred Rueck (Ridgefield).
A TV discussion show. A respectful, on-the-ball interviewer. An incisive, on-the-ball interviewee. He has a new explosive book just out on extremism, and the host has the job of exploring the issues for the viewers. Seasoned practitioners in the dark arts of media, they hit their stride the second they go on air. The debate that unravels at breakneck speed switches each second from heated invective to hyper-rational reasoning and back again.
Opening night is on Friday March 25 and continues for two weekends until Saturday April 2. Show times are 8:00 pm with two matinees on Sunday March 27 and Saturday April 2. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.
Dress Rehearsal on Thursday March 24th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday March 31st at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.
|
For this production, TheatreWorks requires all patrons to wear MASKS AND BRING PROOF OF VACCINATION or PROOF OF NEGATIVE COVID TEST WITHIN 72 HOUR TIME FRAME. Please also bring an ID card.
All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.) Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
Hugh Tucker and Fred Rueck
Hugh Tucker and Fred Rueck
Hugh Tucker and Fred Rueck
Hugh Tucker and Fred Rueck