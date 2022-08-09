Photos: First Look At THE TEMPEST From Elm Shakespeare Company

Following a two-year hiatus, Elm Shakespeare Company will return to Edgerton Park for the 2022 Season with Shakespeare's The Tempest. Producing Artistic Director, Rebecca Goodheart, returns to direct the production which features nationally acclaimed actor and Artistic Director of African American Shakespeare Company, L. Peter Callender in the role of the wizard, Prospero.

Twelve years ago, Prospero was Duke of Milan. Now, he rules a distant island, inhabited by a witch's son and a spirit. His daughter Miranda has grown up seeing no other human being. Divining that fortune has brought the enemies who overthrew him close to the island, Prospero sees an opportunity to work his revenge, and uses his magical powers to raise a storm which shipwrecks them. But, through the open heart of his daughter and the grace of the spirit Ariel, Prospero discovers all the power in the world is meaningless if it only perpetuates hate. For his daughter, for his country, for himself - he must let go of the power and forgive.

Director Rebecca Goodheart found a powerful modern message in the 411-year-old story as we begin returning to public life in a nation disrupted by political turmoil and forever changed by Covid-19. "In today's world full of division and struggling with justice, this play offers hope. How do we find a way through the unquestionable wrongs that others have done? How do we manage our own-often justified-anger and hurt? What must we do to settle the past, for our children to have a chance in the world? How do we find reconciliation?"

This summer, the company is debuting a new portable playhouse stage in Edgerton Park: The New Alexander Clark Playhouse Stage marks a new era in the company's 27-year history of outdoor Shakespeare.

Elm Shakespeare continues their commitment to bridging professional theater and grassroots Shakespeare with The Tempest, boasting a cast that ranges from internationally acclaimed talent to local New Haven youth. For the first time, students and professors of the Yale School of Drama will lend their talents both on- and off-stage. And four members of Elm's Scholars Apprentice Program will be making their debut alongside L. Peter Callender, Lisa Wolpe, and the rest of the professional company.

Those familiar with watching Elm Shakespeare's elaborate sets take shape in Edgerton Park from scratch each summer will also notice something else making its debut this season: The New Alexander Clark Playhouse Stage. Thanks to a generous gift by Technolutions Founder and CEO Alexander Clark, the two-story portable stage will serve as the official platform for all of Elm Shakespeare productions in 2022 and beyond. Designed by Izmir Ickbal, the stage harkens to back to the playhouses for which these plays were written. Though structured like an Elizabethan theatre, the Clark Stage sports a very modern aluminum understructure and an eclectic hard-wood design, which highlights the natural beauty of the park. Goodheart believes the combination of influences will connect both actors and audiences to the past in service of her mission of bringing Shakespeare to the present. "A bare stage transforms again and again, from a ravishing shipwreck, to a dangerous forest feast, to a wedding banquet filled with dancing deities," Goodheart says, highlighting the new playhouse's versatility. "It's about the magic of our imagination and it will be a glorious celebration of outdoor theatre."

Summer Performances will run Thursday, August 18th through Sunday, September 4th, Tuesday - Sunday at 7:30pm in Edgerton Park in New Haven located at 75 Cliff Street. The performance on Thursday, August 25th will be sign-interpreted. A limited number of listening-assistance devices and large-print scripts will be available at all performances. As always, the performances will be free to the public and picnicking prior to the performance is encouraged.

Photo Credit: Stacey Strange, Seriffim Photography